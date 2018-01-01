Panacea Biotec Ltd.
|BSE: 531349
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: PANACEABIO
|ISIN Code: INE922B01023
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|284.65
|
3.60
(1.28%)
|
OPEN
288.00
|
HIGH
294.50
|
LOW
284.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|286.60
|
5.20
(1.85%)
|
OPEN
285.90
|
HIGH
294.80
|
LOW
284.00
About Panacea Biotec Ltd.
India's leading research-based health management company with established research, manufacturing and marketing capabilities are collectively known as Panacea Biotec Limited (PBL), which was incorporated on 2nd February 1984 under the name of Panacea Drug (P) Ltd. A second largest vaccine producer in India has the product portfolio of highly innovative prescription products in important therapeuti...> More
Panacea Biotec Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,745
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|75.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|204.78
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
-
I. Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 201
-
Board Meeting On 13Th February 2018 For Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) For
Panacea Biotec Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|152.16
|102.25
|48.81
|Other Income
|1.89
|14.04
|-86.54
|Total Income
|154.05
|116.29
|32.47
|Total Expenses
|121.85
|101.87
|19.61
|Operating Profit
|32.2
|14.42
|123.3
|Net Profit
|-9.71
|-25.42
|61.8
|Equity Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|-
Panacea Biotec Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sequent Scien.
|83.60
|-1.12
|2037.75
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|182.70
|-0.79
|1883.64
|Hikal
|226.90
|-1.71
|1865.12
|Panacea Biotec
|284.65
|1.28
|1744.90
|Alembic
|60.65
|-1.14
|1619.66
|Novartis India
|624.20
|-0.16
|1541.77
|Marksans Pharma
|35.35
|-1.67
|1446.88
Panacea Biotec Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Panacea Biotec Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.51%
|-5.75%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.71%
|-4.34%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|21.80%
|18.65%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.72%
|29.57%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|83.70%
|82.03%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|128.82%
|132.91%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Panacea Biotec Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|284.00
|
|294.50
|Week Low/High
|263.85
|
|303.00
|Month Low/High
|263.85
|
|359.00
|YEAR Low/High
|129.10
|
|364.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.35
|
|531.00
