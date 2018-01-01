JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Panacea Biotec Ltd

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

BSE: 531349 Sector: Health care
NSE: PANACEABIO ISIN Code: INE922B01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 284.65 3.60
(1.28%)
OPEN

288.00

 HIGH

294.50

 LOW

284.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 286.60 5.20
(1.85%)
OPEN

285.90

 HIGH

294.80

 LOW

284.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 288.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 281.05
VOLUME 23668
52-Week high 364.00
52-Week low 129.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,745
Buy Price 284.70
Buy Qty 593.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 288.00
CLOSE 281.05
VOLUME 23668
52-Week high 364.00
52-Week low 129.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,745
Buy Price 284.70
Buy Qty 593.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Ltd

India's leading research-based health management company with established research, manufacturing and marketing capabilities are collectively known as Panacea Biotec Limited (PBL), which was incorporated on 2nd February 1984 under the name of Panacea Drug (P) Ltd. A second largest vaccine producer in India has the product portfolio of highly innovative prescription products in important therapeuti...> More

Panacea Biotec Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,745
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   75.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 204.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Panacea Biotec Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 152.16 102.25 48.81
Other Income 1.89 14.04 -86.54
Total Income 154.05 116.29 32.47
Total Expenses 121.85 101.87 19.61
Operating Profit 32.2 14.42 123.3
Net Profit -9.71 -25.42 61.8
Equity Capital 6.13 6.13 -
> More on Panacea Biotec Ltd Financials Results

Panacea Biotec Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sequent Scien. 83.60 -1.12 2037.75
Bliss GVS Pharma 182.70 -0.79 1883.64
Hikal 226.90 -1.71 1865.12
Panacea Biotec 284.65 1.28 1744.90
Alembic 60.65 -1.14 1619.66
Novartis India 624.20 -0.16 1541.77
Marksans Pharma 35.35 -1.67 1446.88
> More on Panacea Biotec Ltd Peer Group

Panacea Biotec Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.07
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.03
> More on Panacea Biotec Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Panacea Biotec Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.51% -5.75% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.71% -4.34% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 21.80% 18.65% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.72% 29.57% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 83.70% 82.03% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 128.82% 132.91% 17.24% 19.01%

Panacea Biotec Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 284.00
294.50
Week Low/High 263.85
303.00
Month Low/High 263.85
359.00
YEAR Low/High 129.10
364.00
All TIME Low/High 3.35
531.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Panacea Biotec: