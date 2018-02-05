JUST IN
Panama Petrochem Ltd.

BSE: 524820 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PANAMAPET ISIN Code: INE305C01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 193.50 0.20
(0.10%)
OPEN

195.50

 HIGH

196.25

 LOW

190.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 194.25 -0.75
(-0.38%)
OPEN

198.00

 HIGH

198.00

 LOW

190.65
About Panama Petrochem Ltd.

Panama Petrochem Ltd

Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, Panama Petrochem was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. The company was promoted by the Rayanis with trading experience of over three decades in the industry. The company manufactures petroleum speciality products like agricultural spray oil, dewatering fluid, white oil, transformer oil and liquid paraffin (I P). Its products a...> More

Panama Petrochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,171
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.91
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 52.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Panama Petrochem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 359.26 237.37 51.35
Other Income 0.41 0.54 -24.07
Total Income 359.66 237.9 51.18
Total Expenses 329.01 216.91 51.68
Operating Profit 30.66 20.99 46.07
Net Profit 17.08 11.56 47.75
Equity Capital 12.1 8.07 -
Panama Petrochem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhansali Engg. 162.40 2.49 2694.22
Savita Oil Tech 1396.35 -0.47 2038.67
INEOS Styrolut. 890.00 1.66 1565.51
Panama Petrochem 193.50 0.10 1170.68
Oricon Enter. 55.35 1.28 869.27
DCW 33.95 -1.59 750.30
Manali Petrochem 34.20 -1.72 588.24
Panama Petrochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.46
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.49
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.17
Indian Public 15.99
Custodians 30.47
Other 2.92
Panama Petrochem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.77% 2.91% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.80% 2.51% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.74% -10.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.06% 19.61% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 87.55% 90.82% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 393.62% 389.29% 17.24% 19.01%

Panama Petrochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 190.50
196.25
Week Low/High 177.75
196.25
Month Low/High 175.05
204.00
YEAR Low/High 88.93
268.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
268.00

