Panama Petrochem Ltd.
|BSE: 524820
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PANAMAPET
|ISIN Code: INE305C01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|193.50
|
0.20
(0.10%)
|
OPEN
195.50
|
HIGH
196.25
|
LOW
190.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|194.25
|
-0.75
(-0.38%)
|
OPEN
198.00
|
HIGH
198.00
|
LOW
190.65
About Panama Petrochem Ltd.
Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, Panama Petrochem was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. The company was promoted by the Rayanis with trading experience of over three decades in the industry. The company manufactures petroleum speciality products like agricultural spray oil, dewatering fluid, white oil, transformer oil and liquid paraffin (I P). Its products a...> More
Panama Petrochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,171
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.91
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.34
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|52.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.69
Panama Petrochem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|359.26
|237.37
|51.35
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.54
|-24.07
|Total Income
|359.66
|237.9
|51.18
|Total Expenses
|329.01
|216.91
|51.68
|Operating Profit
|30.66
|20.99
|46.07
|Net Profit
|17.08
|11.56
|47.75
|Equity Capital
|12.1
|8.07
|-
Panama Petrochem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhansali Engg.
|162.40
|2.49
|2694.22
|Savita Oil Tech
|1396.35
|-0.47
|2038.67
|INEOS Styrolut.
|890.00
|1.66
|1565.51
|Panama Petrochem
|193.50
|0.10
|1170.68
|Oricon Enter.
|55.35
|1.28
|869.27
|DCW
|33.95
|-1.59
|750.30
|Manali Petrochem
|34.20
|-1.72
|588.24
Panama Petrochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Panama Petrochem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.77%
|2.91%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.80%
|2.51%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.74%
|-10.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.06%
|19.61%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|87.55%
|90.82%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|393.62%
|389.29%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Panama Petrochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|190.50
|
|196.25
|Week Low/High
|177.75
|
|196.25
|Month Low/High
|175.05
|
|204.00
|YEAR Low/High
|88.93
|
|268.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|268.00
