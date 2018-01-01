Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd

Commenced commercial production in 1984, Indo Matsushita Carbon Company (IMCC) manufactures carbon rods in collaboration with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan. The company belongs to the Rs 200-cr Obul Reddy group. Matsushita Electric holds a 51% stake in the company. IMCC is the only company that manufactures carbon rods for not only captive consumption but also for Lakhanpal Nati...> More