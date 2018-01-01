You are here » Home
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd.
|BSE: 508941
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: PANCARBON
|ISIN Code: INE013E01017
|
BSE
LIVE
14:41 | 12 Mar
|
594.00
|
6.40
(1.09%)
|
OPEN
585.00
|
HIGH
608.00
|
LOW
585.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|585.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|587.60
|VOLUME
|4682
|52-Week high
|946.95
|52-Week low
|420.00
|P/E
|22.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|285
|Buy Price
|590.10
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|594.00
|Sell Qty
|59.00
About Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd.
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd
Commenced commercial production in 1984, Indo Matsushita Carbon Company (IMCC) manufactures carbon rods in collaboration with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan. The company belongs to the Rs 200-cr Obul Reddy group. Matsushita Electric holds a 51% stake in the company.
IMCC is the only company that manufactures carbon rods for not only captive consumption but also for Lakhanpal Nati...> More
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - Financial Results
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - Peer Group
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.68%
|NA
|0.25%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|-12.34%
|NA
|-1.37%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|0.81%
|NA
|1.81%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|11.33%
|NA
|5.20%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|30.81%
|NA
|16.87%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|147.71%
|NA
|16.94%
|18.47%
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|585.00
|
|608.00
|Week Low/High
|561.15
|
|622.00
|Month Low/High
|561.15
|
|719.00
|YEAR Low/High
|420.00
|
|947.00
|All TIME Low/High
|28.80
|
|947.00
