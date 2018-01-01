JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd.

BSE: 508941 Sector: Engineering
NSE: PANCARBON ISIN Code: INE013E01017
BSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar 594.00 6.40
(1.09%)
OPEN

585.00

 HIGH

608.00

 LOW

585.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 585.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 587.60
VOLUME 4682
52-Week high 946.95
52-Week low 420.00
P/E 22.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 285
Buy Price 590.10
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 594.00
Sell Qty 59.00
OPEN 585.00
CLOSE 587.60
VOLUME 4682
52-Week high 946.95
52-Week low 420.00
P/E 22.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 285
Buy Price 590.10
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 594.00
Sell Qty 59.00

About Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd.

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd

Commenced commercial production in 1984, Indo Matsushita Carbon Company (IMCC) manufactures carbon rods in collaboration with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan. The company belongs to the Rs 200-cr Obul Reddy group. Matsushita Electric holds a 51% stake in the company. IMCC is the only company that manufactures carbon rods for not only captive consumption but also for Lakhanpal Nati...> More

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   285
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 188.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.13 11.53 -3.47
Other Income 1.5 1.49 0.67
Total Income 12.63 13.02 -3
Total Expenses 8.21 7.44 10.35
Operating Profit 4.42 5.58 -20.79
Net Profit 3.54 3.55 -0.28
Equity Capital 4.8 4.8 -
> More on Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Financials Results

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kabra Extrusion 123.45 -0.88 393.81
Hercules Hoists 119.70 -0.66 383.04
Artson Engg. 78.05 0.71 288.00
Panasonic Carbon 594.00 1.09 285.12
United Drilling 265.00 1.94 271.09
Guj Apollo Inds 211.50 -1.90 267.76
Eimco Elecon(I) 430.10 -3.13 248.17
> More on Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Peer Group

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.18
> More on Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.68% NA 0.25% -0.80%
1 Month -12.34% NA -1.37% -0.77%
3 Month 0.81% NA 1.81% 1.06%
6 Month 11.33% NA 5.20% 4.42%
1 Year 30.81% NA 16.87% 16.21%
3 Year 147.71% NA 16.94% 18.47%

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 585.00
608.00
Week Low/High 561.15
622.00
Month Low/High 561.15
719.00
YEAR Low/High 420.00
947.00
All TIME Low/High 28.80
947.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Panasonic Carbon India Company: