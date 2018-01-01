JUST IN
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.

BSE: 504093 Sector: Consumer
NSE: LAKHNNATNL ISIN Code: INE795A01017
BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 376.25 10.10
(2.76%)
OPEN

376.00

 HIGH

383.00

 LOW

375.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd

Founded in 1972 as Lakhanpal National, Matsushita Lakhanpal Battery India Ltd (MLBIL) is a joint venture between Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation, Japan - makers of the world famous National and Panasonic products and the late D D Lakhanpal. The company commenced production of dry cell batteries, employing aluminium chloride technology.

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   282
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   55.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 128.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60.19 49.41 21.82
Other Income 0.87 1.21 -28.1
Total Income 61.06 50.61 20.65
Total Expenses 53.35 48.68 9.59
Operating Profit 7.71 1.93 299.48
Net Profit 5.27 0.89 492.13
Equity Capital 7.5 7.5 -
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eveready Inds. 355.00 -5.96 2580.14
HBL Power System 48.05 -3.13 1331.95
Indo National 831.00 0.02 311.62
Panasonic Energy 376.25 2.76 282.19
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.94
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.98
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.62% NA 0.00% -0.95%
1 Month 19.24% NA -1.61% -0.92%
3 Month 4.47% NA 1.56% 0.91%
6 Month 49.87% NA 4.94% 4.27%
1 Year 44.21% NA 16.59% 16.04%
3 Year 27.28% NA 16.65% 18.30%

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 375.00
383.00
Week Low/High 360.90
389.00
Month Low/High 312.10
405.00
YEAR Low/High 221.05
413.00
All TIME Low/High 15.80
450.00

