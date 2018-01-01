Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd

Founded in 1972 as Lakhanpal National, Matsushita Lakhanpal Battery India Ltd (MLBIL) is a joint venture between Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation, Japan - makers of the world famous National and Panasonic products and the late D D Lakhanpal. The company commenced production of dry cell batteries, employing aluminium chloride technology. The company's collaborators Matsushita Electric Ind...> More