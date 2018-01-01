You are here » Home
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.
|BSE: 504093
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: LAKHNNATNL
|ISIN Code: INE795A01017
|
BSE
LIVE
14:22 | 12 Mar
|
376.25
|
10.10
(2.76%)
|
OPEN
376.00
|
HIGH
383.00
|
LOW
375.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|376.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|366.15
|VOLUME
|2658
|52-Week high
|412.60
|52-Week low
|221.05
|P/E
|36.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|282
|Buy Price
|371.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|376.25
|Sell Qty
|33.00
|OPEN
|376.00
|CLOSE
|366.15
|VOLUME
|2658
|52-Week high
|412.60
|52-Week low
|221.05
|P/E
|36.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|282
|Buy Price
|371.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|376.25
|Sell Qty
|33.00
About Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd
Founded in 1972 as Lakhanpal National, Matsushita Lakhanpal Battery India Ltd (MLBIL) is a joint venture between Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation, Japan - makers of the world famous National and Panasonic products and the late D D Lakhanpal. The company commenced production of dry cell batteries, employing aluminium chloride technology. The company's collaborators Matsushita Electric Ind...> More
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - Financial Results
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - Peer Group
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.62%
|NA
|0.00%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|19.24%
|NA
|-1.61%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|4.47%
|NA
|1.56%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|49.87%
|NA
|4.94%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|44.21%
|NA
|16.59%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|27.28%
|NA
|16.65%
|18.30%
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|375.00
|
|383.00
|Week Low/High
|360.90
|
|389.00
|Month Low/High
|312.10
|
|405.00
|YEAR Low/High
|221.05
|
|413.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.80
|
|450.00
Quick Links for Panasonic Energy India Company: