You are here » Home
» Company
» Panchsheel Organics Ltd
Panchsheel Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 531726
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: PANCHSHEEL
|ISIN Code: INE316G01019
|
BSE
15:03 | 12 Mar
|
76.00
|
2.30
(3.12%)
|
OPEN
84.00
|
HIGH
84.00
|
LOW
74.00
|
NSE
00:00 | 04 Feb
|
Panchsheel Organics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|84.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.70
|VOLUME
|1202
|52-Week high
|130.90
|52-Week low
|70.00
|P/E
|12.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|75.00
|Buy Qty
|86.00
|Sell Price
|80.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|25.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|25.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|84.00
|CLOSE
|73.70
|VOLUME
|1202
|52-Week high
|130.90
|52-Week low
|70.00
|P/E
|12.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|75.00
|Buy Qty
|86.00
|Sell Price
|80.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|25.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|25.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38.15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Panchsheel Organics Ltd.
Panchsheel Organics Ltd
Incorporated as a pvivate limited company in 1989 Panchsheel Organics (POL) was later converted into a public limited company in 1992. The Indore-based company is promoted by Mahendra Turakhia and Kishore Turakhia.
The company is involved in manufacturing bulk Drugs and drug intermediates.
It came out with a public issue of 19,07,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating t...> More
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Panchsheel Organics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.28
|11.58
|-19.86
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|9.29
|11.58
|-19.78
|Total Expenses
|7.39
|9.69
|-23.74
|Operating Profit
|1.9
|1.89
|0.53
|Net Profit
|0.99
|1.03
|-3.88
|Equity Capital
|5.02
|5.02
| -
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - Peer Group
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.71%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.94%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.68%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.43%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.82%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|135.66%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|74.00
|
|84.00
|Week Low/High
|70.80
|
|94.00
|Month Low/High
|70.80
|
|94.00
|YEAR Low/High
|70.00
|
|131.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|133.00
Quick Links for Panchsheel Organics: