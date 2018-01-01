Panchsheel Organics Ltd

Incorporated as a pvivate limited company in 1989 Panchsheel Organics (POL) was later converted into a public limited company in 1992. The Indore-based company is promoted by Mahendra Turakhia and Kishore Turakhia. The company is involved in manufacturing bulk Drugs and drug intermediates. It came out with a public issue of 19,07,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating t...> More