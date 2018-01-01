JUST IN
Panchsheel Organics Ltd.

BSE: 531726 Sector: Health care
NSE: PANCHSHEEL ISIN Code: INE316G01019
BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar 76.00 2.30
(3.12%)
OPEN

84.00

 HIGH

84.00

 LOW

74.00
NSE 00:00 | 04 Feb Panchsheel Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Panchsheel Organics Ltd.

Panchsheel Organics Ltd

Incorporated as a pvivate limited company in 1989 Panchsheel Organics (POL) was later converted into a public limited company in 1992. The Indore-based company is promoted by Mahendra Turakhia and Kishore Turakhia. The company is involved in manufacturing bulk Drugs and drug intermediates. It came out with a public issue of 19,07,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating t...> More

Panchsheel Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Panchsheel Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.28 11.58 -19.86
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 9.29 11.58 -19.78
Total Expenses 7.39 9.69 -23.74
Operating Profit 1.9 1.89 0.53
Net Profit 0.99 1.03 -3.88
Equity Capital 5.02 5.02 -
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Makers Labs. 80.00 3.36 39.36
Smruthi Organic 103.00 -2.83 39.35
Shree Ganesh Rem 43.00 0.00 38.57
Panch.Organics 76.00 3.12 38.15
Laurel Organics 51.55 0.00 38.10
Celestial Biolab 14.55 -3.00 32.87
Arvind Remedies 4.70 -4.86 32.02
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.64
Panchsheel Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.71% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.94% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.68% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.43% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.82% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 135.66% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Panchsheel Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 74.00
84.00
Week Low/High 70.80
94.00
Month Low/High 70.80
94.00
YEAR Low/High 70.00
131.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
133.00

