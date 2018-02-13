You are here » Home
» Company
» Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 506122
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE820M01018
|
BSE
LIVE
14:03 | 12 Mar
|
56.55
|
-3.55
(-5.91%)
|
OPEN
55.60
|
HIGH
56.55
|
LOW
55.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|55.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.10
|VOLUME
|76
|52-Week high
|77.80
|52-Week low
|38.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|56.55
|Buy Qty
|124.00
|Sell Price
|61.95
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|55.60
|CLOSE
|60.10
|VOLUME
|76
|52-Week high
|77.80
|52-Week low
|38.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|56.55
|Buy Qty
|124.00
|Sell Price
|61.95
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1982. The company's main business is to carry on the activity of an investment. The company is a professionally managed company with an independent Board of Directors who are not only adept in their respective fields of excellence, but also bring in a rare brand of expertise and commitment to the company....> More
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - Financial Results
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - Peer Group
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.42%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|2.63%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-7.37%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|5.41%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|-95.51%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.37%
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.60
|
|56.55
|Week Low/High
|55.60
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|51.00
|
|71.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.60
|
|78.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.25
|
|1680.00
Quick Links for Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment: