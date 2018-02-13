JUST IN
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.

BSE: 506122 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE820M01018
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 56.55 -3.55
(-5.91%)
OPEN

55.60

 HIGH

56.55

 LOW

55.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1982. The company's main business is to carry on the activity of an investment. The company is a professionally managed company with an independent Board of Directors who are not only adept in their respective fields of excellence, but also bring in a rare brand of expertise and commitment to the company....> More

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 645.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.29 -
Other Income 0.56 -
Total Income 3.29 0.56 487.5
Total Expenses 2.93 0.21 1295.24
Operating Profit 0.36 0.35 2.86
Net Profit 0.27 0.24 12.5
Equity Capital 0.4 0.4 -
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anubhav Industr. 4.50 2.27 2.29
Class. Gl. Fin. 0.62 -4.62 2.28
Krishana Fabrics 7.42 -1.98 2.27
Pankaj Piyush 56.55 -5.91 2.26
Hind Securities 4.36 -4.39 2.22
Vani Commercial 5.35 -0.93 2.20
Dhruva Cap.Serv. 6.75 -4.93 2.20
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 75.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.31
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.42% NA 0.05% -0.89%
1 Month 2.63% NA -1.57% -0.86%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.97%
6 Month -7.37% NA 4.99% 4.33%
1 Year 5.41% NA 16.64% 16.11%
3 Year -95.51% NA 16.71% 18.37%

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.60
56.55
Week Low/High 55.60
67.00
Month Low/High 51.00
71.00
YEAR Low/High 38.60
78.00
All TIME Low/High 15.25
1680.00

