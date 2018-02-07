JUST IN
Pankaj Polymers Ltd.

BSE: 531280 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698B01011
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 8.33 -0.43
(-4.91%)
OPEN

8.33

 HIGH

8.33

 LOW

8.33
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pankaj Polymers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pankaj Polymers Ltd.

Pankaj Polymers Ltd

Pankaj Polymers Limited (PPL) is one of the polymers product manufacturing companies in India and is engaged in manufacture of various plastic articles like HDPE / PP Woven Sacks, PP Disposable Containers, and Injection Moulded Plastic articles. Pankaj Polymers employs highly qualified and experienced professionals who are manufacturing specialists Pankaj Polymers Limited was incorporated in th...> More

Pankaj Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pankaj Polymers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.54 1.39 10.79
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 1.54 1.41 9.22
Total Expenses 1.36 1.18 15.25
Operating Profit 0.18 0.23 -21.74
Net Profit 0.04 0.06 -33.33
Equity Capital 5.54 5.54 -
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pithampur Poly 13.55 -3.01 6.60
Yashraj Contain. 3.00 4.17 5.10
H K Trade Inter. 19.00 0.00 5.00
Pankaj Polymers 8.33 -4.91 4.61
Vallabh Poly-Pl. 9.82 4.91 4.12
Sonal Adhesives 6.30 -1.10 3.82
Stanpacks(India) 6.03 0.00 3.68
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.80
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -40.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -42.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.06% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pankaj Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.33
8.33
Week Low/High 8.33
10.00
Month Low/High 8.33
15.00
YEAR Low/High 6.70
25.00
All TIME Low/High 2.39
36.00

