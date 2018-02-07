Pankaj Polymers Ltd.
|BSE: 531280
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698B01011
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|8.33
|
-0.43
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
8.33
|
HIGH
8.33
|
LOW
8.33
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pankaj Polymers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.33
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.76
|VOLUME
|3226
|52-Week high
|25.35
|52-Week low
|6.70
|P/E
|3.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.33
|Sell Qty
|7774.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Pankaj Polymers Ltd.
Pankaj Polymers Limited (PPL) is one of the polymers product manufacturing companies in India and is engaged in manufacture of various plastic articles like HDPE / PP Woven Sacks, PP Disposable Containers, and Injection Moulded Plastic articles. Pankaj Polymers employs highly qualified and experienced professionals who are manufacturing specialists Pankaj Polymers Limited was incorporated in th...> More
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.54
|1.39
|10.79
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|1.54
|1.41
|9.22
|Total Expenses
|1.36
|1.18
|15.25
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.23
|-21.74
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.06
|-33.33
|Equity Capital
|5.54
|5.54
|-
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pithampur Poly
|13.55
|-3.01
|6.60
|Yashraj Contain.
|3.00
|4.17
|5.10
|H K Trade Inter.
|19.00
|0.00
|5.00
|Pankaj Polymers
|8.33
|-4.91
|4.61
|Vallabh Poly-Pl.
|9.82
|4.91
|4.12
|Sonal Adhesives
|6.30
|-1.10
|3.82
|Stanpacks(India)
|6.03
|0.00
|3.68
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-40.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-42.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.06%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pankaj Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.33
|
|8.33
|Week Low/High
|8.33
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.33
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.70
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.39
|
|36.00
Quick Links for Pankaj Polymers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices