Panoramic Universal Ltd.
|BSE: 531816
|Sector: IT
|NSE: PANORAMUNI
|ISIN Code: INE194B01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
9.07
|
-0.42
(-4.43%)
|
OPEN
9.45
|
HIGH
9.48
|
LOW
9.01
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
8.95
|
-0.30
(-3.24%)
|
OPEN
9.30
|
HIGH
9.40
|
LOW
8.75
About Panoramic Universal Ltd.
Panoramic Universal Ltd
Panoramic Universal Limited (Formerly known as IT Microsystems (India) Ltd. [ITMIL]) is one of the fastest growing Information Technology Company in India promoted with a vision to offer integrated solutions to its clients. The company has core competencies in Customized Software Application Development, e-business applications, legacy and client/server systems, Supply Chain Management Solutions, ...> More
Panoramic Universal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Panoramic Universal Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Panoramic Universal Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.14
|51.88
|-32.27
|Other Income
|1.03
|1.16
|-11.21
|Total Income
|36.17
|53.04
|-31.81
|Total Expenses
|32.62
|42.32
|-22.92
|Operating Profit
|3.55
|10.72
|-66.88
|Net Profit
|-0.42
|3.83
|-110.97
|Equity Capital
|38.87
|38.87
| -
Panoramic Universal Ltd - Peer Group
Panoramic Universal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Panoramic Universal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.99%
|2.87%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.30%
|-2.19%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.51%
|-5.79%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.38%
|14.01%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.32%
|-6.77%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-21.81%
|-24.79%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Panoramic Universal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.01
|
|9.48
|Week Low/High
|8.80
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.50
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.69
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|58.00
Quick Links for Panoramic Universal: