Panoramic Universal Ltd.

BSE: 531816 Sector: IT
NSE: PANORAMUNI ISIN Code: INE194B01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 9.07 -0.42
(-4.43%)
OPEN

9.45

 HIGH

9.48

 LOW

9.01
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 8.95 -0.30
(-3.24%)
OPEN

9.30

 HIGH

9.40

 LOW

8.75
About Panoramic Universal Ltd.

Panoramic Universal Ltd

Panoramic Universal Limited (Formerly known as IT Microsystems (India) Ltd. [ITMIL]) is one of the fastest growing Information Technology Company in India promoted with a vision to offer integrated solutions to its clients. The company has core competencies in Customized Software Application Development, e-business applications, legacy and client/server systems, Supply Chain Management Solutions, ...> More

Panoramic Universal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   71
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Panoramic Universal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.14 51.88 -32.27
Other Income 1.03 1.16 -11.21
Total Income 36.17 53.04 -31.81
Total Expenses 32.62 42.32 -22.92
Operating Profit 3.55 10.72 -66.88
Net Profit -0.42 3.83 -110.97
Equity Capital 38.87 38.87 -
Panoramic Universal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Palred Technolog 76.80 4.14 74.73
ASM Technologies 148.90 4.13 74.45
Dion Global 22.60 -1.95 72.84
Panoramic Univ. 9.07 -4.43 70.51
Globalspace 61.00 0.00 69.91
Technvision Ven. 105.65 -1.99 66.35
Sphere Global 35.65 -1.66 64.42
Panoramic Universal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.34
Panoramic Universal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.99% 2.87% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.30% -2.19% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.51% -5.79% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.38% 14.01% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.32% -6.77% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -21.81% -24.79% 17.24% 19.01%

Panoramic Universal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.01
9.48
Week Low/High 8.80
10.00
Month Low/High 8.50
10.00
YEAR Low/High 6.69
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
58.00

