Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500322 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PANYAMCEM ISIN Code: INE167E01029
BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 42.60 -1.45
(-3.29%)
OPEN

43.00

 HIGH

45.95

 LOW

42.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd.

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd

Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries (PCMIL) incorporated in 1955 has diverse interests in cement, chemical and engineering. The company's cement plant at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 5.31 lac TPA. Other capacities are 10000 tpa for steel wire, 14850 tpa for calcium carbide and 1800 tpa for acetylene black. PCMIL manufactures portland cement under the brand name Pyrami...> More

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 34.76 62.68 -44.54
Other Income 5.36 3.29 62.92
Total Income 40.12 65.97 -39.18
Total Expenses 37.31 52.83 -29.38
Operating Profit 2.82 13.13 -78.52
Net Profit -7.74 4.52 -271.24
Equity Capital 16.02 16.02 -
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Keerthi Indus 129.05 -2.09 103.50
Burnpur Cement 9.25 -4.93 79.66
Shri Keshav 151.15 -2.48 77.39
Panyam Cement 42.60 -3.29 71.82
Barak Valley 29.00 2.11 64.26
Kalyanpur Cement 10.37 4.96 33.05
RCC Cements 20.20 11.31
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.63
Banks/FIs 0.33
FIIs 4.03
Insurance 0.34
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.49
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.07% NA -0.04% -1.00%
1 Month -22.05% NA -1.65% -0.97%
3 Month -33.59% NA 1.52% 0.86%
6 Month -30.16% NA 4.90% 4.22%
1 Year -41.12% NA 16.54% 15.99%
3 Year 6.23% NA 16.61% 18.24%

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.25
45.95
Week Low/High 39.30
48.00
Month Low/High 39.30
56.00
YEAR Low/High 39.30
90.00
All TIME Low/High 2.98
248.00

