Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500322
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PANYAMCEM
|ISIN Code: INE167E01029
BSE
LIVE
13:51 | 12 Mar
42.60
-1.45
(-3.29%)
OPEN
43.00
HIGH
45.95
LOW
42.25
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd.
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd
Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries (PCMIL) incorporated in 1955 has diverse interests in cement, chemical and engineering. The company's cement plant at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 5.31 lac TPA. Other capacities are 10000 tpa for steel wire, 14850 tpa for calcium carbide and 1800 tpa for acetylene black.
PCMIL manufactures portland cement under the brand name Pyrami...> More
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.07%
|NA
|-0.04%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-22.05%
|NA
|-1.65%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-33.59%
|NA
|1.52%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-30.16%
|NA
|4.90%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-41.12%
|NA
|16.54%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|6.23%
|NA
|16.61%
|18.24%
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.25
|
|45.95
|Week Low/High
|39.30
|
|48.00
|Month Low/High
|39.30
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.30
|
|90.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.98
|
|248.00
Quick Links for Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries: