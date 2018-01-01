Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd

Panyam Cement and Mineral Industries (PCMIL) incorporated in 1955 has diverse interests in cement, chemical and engineering. The company's cement plant at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 5.31 lac TPA. Other capacities are 10000 tpa for steel wire, 14850 tpa for calcium carbide and 1800 tpa for acetylene black. PCMIL manufactures portland cement under the brand name Pyrami...> More