Parab Infra Ltd.

BSE: 513359 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE713M01023
BSE LIVE 15:09 | 30 Mar Parab Infra Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Parab Infra Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.01
VOLUME 4342
52-Week high 12.36
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 12.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.36
Sell Qty 1730.00
About Parab Infra Ltd.

Parab Infra Ltd

Pacheli Enterprises Ltd is in well diversified business as powered by Memorandum of Association. The Company is in Finance Business and Providing Finance for Housing and Business Purposes. It is working as Commission Agent. Also, it is Providing Consultancy Services in various sectors. Pacheli Enterprises Ltd (formerly known as Mandsaur Ferro Alloys Private Limited) was Originally Incorporated

Parab Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Parab Infra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 -
Other Income 0.18 -
Total Income 0.17 0.18 -5.56
Total Expenses 0.06 0.05 20
Operating Profit 0.11 0.13 -15.38
Net Profit 0.08 0.09 -11.11
Equity Capital 5.37 5.37 -
Parab Infra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sanmit Infra 7.94 -4.91 7.86
IITL Proj. 15.50 -4.62 7.73
Rap Media 12.20 -0.57 7.17
Parab Infra 12.36 -5.00 6.64
B&B Realty 4.45 0.00 6.62
Indo-Asian Food 10.35 -0.48 5.34
RTCL 3.86 0.26 4.63
Parab Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.91
Parab Infra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year -75.28% NA 17.24% 19.07%

Parab Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.36
12.36
Week Low/High 0.00
12.36
Month Low/High 0.00
12.36
YEAR Low/High 0.00
12.36
All TIME Low/High 1.00
351.00

