Parab Infra Ltd.
|BSE: 513359
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE713M01023
|BSE LIVE 15:09 | 30 Mar
|Parab Infra Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Parab Infra Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.01
|VOLUME
|4342
|52-Week high
|12.36
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.36
|Sell Qty
|1730.00
About Parab Infra Ltd.
Pacheli Enterprises Ltd is in well diversified business as powered by Memorandum of Association. The Company is in Finance Business and Providing Finance for Housing and Business Purposes. It is working as Commission Agent. Also, it is Providing Consultancy Services in various sectors. Pacheli Enterprises Ltd (formerly known as Mandsaur Ferro Alloys Private Limited) was Originally Incorporated ...> More
Parab Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.12
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|24.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
Parab Infra Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.17
|-
|Other Income
|0.18
|-
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.18
|-5.56
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|0.13
|-15.38
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.09
|-11.11
|Equity Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|-
Parab Infra Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sanmit Infra
|7.94
|-4.91
|7.86
|IITL Proj.
|15.50
|-4.62
|7.73
|Rap Media
|12.20
|-0.57
|7.17
|Parab Infra
|12.36
|-5.00
|6.64
|B&B Realty
|4.45
|0.00
|6.62
|Indo-Asian Food
|10.35
|-0.48
|5.34
|RTCL
|3.86
|0.26
|4.63
Parab Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Parab Infra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|-75.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.07%
Parab Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.36
|
|12.36
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.36
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.36
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.36
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|351.00
