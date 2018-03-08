JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Paramount Communications Ltd

Paramount Communications Ltd.

BSE: 530555 Sector: Engineering
NSE: PARACABLES ISIN Code: INE074B01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.95 -0.05
(-0.36%)
OPEN

14.15

 HIGH

14.40

 LOW

13.66
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 13.95 -0.15
(-1.06%)
OPEN

14.50

 HIGH

14.50

 LOW

13.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 14.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.00
VOLUME 23256
52-Week high 19.91
52-Week low 3.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 199
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 14.15
CLOSE 14.00
VOLUME 23256
52-Week high 19.91
52-Week low 3.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 199
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Paramount Communications Ltd.

Paramount Communications Ltd

Paramount Communications Ltd, a part of the Paramount group of companies, is one of leading cable manufacturing companies in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing power and communication cables. They provide complete cabling solutions to almost all the sectors of the economy, such as power, telecom and information technology, railways, petrochemicals and industrial sector. The company has...> More

Paramount Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   199
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 45.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Paramount Communications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 104.83 60.29 73.88
Other Income 2.12 0.67 216.42
Total Income 106.95 60.96 75.44
Total Expenses 106.14 75.56 40.47
Operating Profit 0.81 -14.6 105.55
Net Profit -2.33 -13.63 82.91
Equity Capital 28.58 25.05 -
> More on Paramount Communications Ltd Financials Results

Paramount Communications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Universal Cables 136.95 2.24 475.22
CMI 238.25 0.17 358.09
Diamond Power 11.73 -1.84 316.37
Paramount Comm. 13.95 -0.36 199.35
B.C. Power 164.20 -0.61 193.10
Birla Cable 63.50 4.96 190.50
Hind.Urban Infra 1074.00 3.06 154.66
> More on Paramount Communications Ltd Peer Group

Paramount Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.51
> More on Paramount Communications Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Paramount Communications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.28% -3.13% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.92% -15.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.76% 15.77% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 104.25% 97.87% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 266.14% 257.69% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 376.11% 407.27% 17.24% 19.01%

Paramount Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.66
14.40
Week Low/High 13.66
16.00
Month Low/High 13.66
16.00
YEAR Low/High 3.31
20.00
All TIME Low/High 0.21
63.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Paramount Communications: