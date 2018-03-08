You are here » Home
Paramount Communications Ltd.
|BSE: 530555
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: PARACABLES
|ISIN Code: INE074B01023
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
13.95
|
-0.05
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
14.15
|
HIGH
14.40
|
LOW
13.66
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
13.95
|
-0.15
(-1.06%)
|
OPEN
14.50
|
HIGH
14.50
|
LOW
13.75
About Paramount Communications Ltd.
Paramount Communications Ltd
Paramount Communications Ltd, a part of the Paramount group of companies, is one of leading cable manufacturing companies in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing power and communication cables. They provide complete cabling solutions to almost all the sectors of the economy, such as power, telecom and information technology, railways, petrochemicals and industrial sector. The company has...> More
Paramount Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Paramount Communications Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Paramount Communications Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|104.83
|60.29
|73.88
|Other Income
|2.12
|0.67
|216.42
|Total Income
|106.95
|60.96
|75.44
|Total Expenses
|106.14
|75.56
|40.47
|Operating Profit
|0.81
|-14.6
|105.55
|Net Profit
|-2.33
|-13.63
|82.91
|Equity Capital
|28.58
|25.05
| -
Paramount Communications Ltd - Peer Group
Paramount Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Paramount Communications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.28%
|-3.13%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.92%
|-15.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.76%
|15.77%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|104.25%
|97.87%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|266.14%
|257.69%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|376.11%
|407.27%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Paramount Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.66
|
|14.40
|Week Low/High
|13.66
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.66
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.31
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.21
|
|63.00
