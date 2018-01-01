You are here » Home
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 507970
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE143I01013
|
BSE
LIVE
12:12 | 12 Mar
|
29.65
|
-1.55
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
29.65
|
HIGH
29.65
|
LOW
29.65
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.20
|VOLUME
|54
|52-Week high
|44.80
|52-Week low
|27.00
|P/E
|19.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|29.65
|Buy Qty
|46.00
|Sell Price
|32.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd.
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd
Incorporated as Tips & Toes Cosmetics Gujarat, a private limited company, in Nov.'85, Tips & Toes Cosmetics (India) became public and got its present name in Mar.'86.
The company manufactures and markets indigenous and western cosmetics under the brand names Tips & Toes, Shilpa, and Shingar. It markets a western range of cosmetic products like Tips & Toes nail lustre, lip lustre, cream, blush-...> More
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.04%
|NA
|0.25%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|-28.12%
|NA
|-1.37%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|-2.79%
|NA
|1.82%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|-3.89%
|NA
|5.20%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|-13.68%
|NA
|16.88%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|-26.61%
|NA
|16.94%
|18.47%
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.65
|
|29.65
|Week Low/High
|28.50
|
|31.00
|Month Low/High
|28.50
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.00
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|155.00
Quick Links for Paramount Cosmetics (India):