Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd.

BSE: 507970 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE143I01013
BSE LIVE 12:12 | 12 Mar 29.65 -1.55
(-4.97%)
OPEN

29.65

 HIGH

29.65

 LOW

29.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd.

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd

Incorporated as Tips & Toes Cosmetics Gujarat, a private limited company, in Nov.'85, Tips & Toes Cosmetics (India) became public and got its present name in Mar.'86. The company manufactures and markets indigenous and western cosmetics under the brand names Tips & Toes, Shilpa, and Shingar. It markets a western range of cosmetic products like Tips & Toes nail lustre, lip lustre, cream, blush-...> More

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.93 7.21 -31.62
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 4.93 7.21 -31.62
Total Expenses 3.79 5.76 -34.2
Operating Profit 1.14 1.46 -21.92
Net Profit 0.05 0.15 -66.67
Equity Capital 4.86 4.86 -
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rama Vision 18.90 0.00 18.96
NHC Foods 14.75 0.00 17.49
Ravalgaon Sugar 2527.00 -5.00 17.18
Paramount Cosmet 29.65 -4.97 14.41
KMG Milk 24.30 4.52 12.88
Hipolin 36.20 4.93 11.33
Tricom Fruit 5.68 4.80 10.84
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.74
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.82
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.04% NA 0.25% -0.80%
1 Month -28.12% NA -1.37% -0.77%
3 Month -2.79% NA 1.82% 1.06%
6 Month -3.89% NA 5.20% 4.43%
1 Year -13.68% NA 16.88% 16.22%
3 Year -26.61% NA 16.94% 18.47%

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.65
29.65
Week Low/High 28.50
31.00
Month Low/High 28.50
41.00
YEAR Low/High 27.00
45.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
155.00

