Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd

Incorporated as Tips & Toes Cosmetics Gujarat, a private limited company, in Nov.'85, Tips & Toes Cosmetics (India) became public and got its present name in Mar.'86. The company manufactures and markets indigenous and western cosmetics under the brand names Tips & Toes, Shilpa, and Shingar. It markets a western range of cosmetic products like Tips & Toes nail lustre, lip lustre, cream, blush-...> More