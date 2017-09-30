JUST IN
Paras Petrofils Ltd.

BSE: 521246 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PARASPETRO ISIN Code: INE162C01024
BSE 15:23 | 07 Aug Paras Petrofils Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 15:21 | 24 Jul Paras Petrofils Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.17
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.17
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.20
52-Week low 0.16
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.17
Buy Qty 9500.00
Sell Price 0.18
Sell Qty 50000.00
About Paras Petrofils Ltd.

Paras Petrofils Ltd

Incorporated on 20 Mar.'91 as a public limited company, Paras Petrofils (PPL) commenced business on 27 Mar.'91. It was promoted by the Paras group of Surat which is engaged in the manufacturing / processing and trading in synthetic fabric such as sarees, dress material and texturising of yarn. Devraj Jain is the present chairman and managing director. The other group companies are Paras Prints,...> More

Paras Petrofils Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Paras Petrofils Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.33 0.49 -32.65
Total Income 0.33 0.49 -32.65
Total Expenses 2.24 0.13 1623.08
Operating Profit -1.91 0.36 -630.56
Net Profit -1.91 -1.02 -87.25
Equity Capital 33.42 33.42 -
Paras Petrofils Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Minaxi Textiles 1.18 -1.67 5.83
Swadeshi Polytex 14.75 4.98 5.75
Evergreen Tex. 11.88 -4.96 5.70
Paras Petrofils 0.17 0.00 5.68
Thomas Scott 16.75 -4.83 5.68
Abhishek Corp. 3.44 -4.71 5.51
York Exports 16.40 -4.93 5.51
Paras Petrofils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.07
Paras Petrofils Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -32.00% -66.67% 17.24% 19.02%

Paras Petrofils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.17
0.17
Week Low/High 0.00
0.17
Month Low/High 0.00
0.17
YEAR Low/High 0.16
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
6.00

