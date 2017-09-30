Paras Petrofils Ltd.
|BSE: 521246
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PARASPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE162C01024
|BSE 15:23 | 07 Aug
|Paras Petrofils Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 15:21 | 24 Jul
|Paras Petrofils Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.17
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.17
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.16
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.17
|Buy Qty
|9500.00
|Sell Price
|0.18
|Sell Qty
|50000.00
|OPEN
|0.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.10
|VOLUME
|5423
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.17
|CLOSE
|0.17
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.16
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.17
|Buy Qty
|9500.00
|Sell Price
|0.18
|Sell Qty
|50000.00
|OPEN
|0.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.10
|VOLUME
|5423
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.68
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Paras Petrofils Ltd.
Incorporated on 20 Mar.'91 as a public limited company, Paras Petrofils (PPL) commenced business on 27 Mar.'91. It was promoted by the Paras group of Surat which is engaged in the manufacturing / processing and trading in synthetic fabric such as sarees, dress material and texturising of yarn. Devraj Jain is the present chairman and managing director. The other group companies are Paras Prints,...> More
Paras Petrofils Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Notice Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 201
-
Sub: Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31.03.2017 In Compliance With The Re
-
Paras Petrofils Limited - Disc. under Reg.30 of SEBI (SAST) Reg.2011
Paras Petrofils Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.49
|-32.65
|Total Income
|0.33
|0.49
|-32.65
|Total Expenses
|2.24
|0.13
|1623.08
|Operating Profit
|-1.91
|0.36
|-630.56
|Net Profit
|-1.91
|-1.02
|-87.25
|Equity Capital
|33.42
|33.42
|-
Paras Petrofils Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Minaxi Textiles
|1.18
|-1.67
|5.83
|Swadeshi Polytex
|14.75
|4.98
|5.75
|Evergreen Tex.
|11.88
|-4.96
|5.70
|Paras Petrofils
|0.17
|0.00
|5.68
|Thomas Scott
|16.75
|-4.83
|5.68
|Abhishek Corp.
|3.44
|-4.71
|5.51
|York Exports
|16.40
|-4.93
|5.51
Paras Petrofils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Paras Petrofils Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-32.00%
|-66.67%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Paras Petrofils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.17
|
|0.17
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.17
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.17
|YEAR Low/High
|0.16
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|6.00
Quick Links for Paras Petrofils:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices