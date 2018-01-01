JUST IN
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524689 Sector: Health care
NSE: PDPL ISIN Code: INE904D01019
BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar 17.55 -0.10
(-0.57%)
OPEN

17.45

 HIGH

18.20

 LOW

17.45
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 17.55 -0.45
(-2.50%)
OPEN

17.55

 HIGH

17.60

 LOW

17.55
About Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical products in India. Their products include solid and liquid orals, such as antibiotics and anti-bacterial, anti-ulcerant, analgesics/anti-inflammatory, multivitamins and minerals, anxiolyic , antiprotozoal, anticold, anthelmintic, anti-histaminic, muscle r...> More

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   52
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -107.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 52.97 46.27 14.48
Other Income 0.36 0.33 9.09
Total Income 53.34 46.6 14.46
Total Expenses 65.57 50.93 28.75
Operating Profit -12.23 -4.33 -182.45
Net Profit -36.42 -29.45 -23.67
Equity Capital 29.82 29.82 -
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vikram Thermo 105.05 -1.50 58.62
Kwality Pharma 54.55 -4.97 56.62
Auro Labs. 90.45 0.22 56.35
Parenteral Drugs 17.55 -0.57 52.33
Vivo Bio Tech 55.45 -4.97 51.85
Parabolic Drugs 8.15 4.09 50.44
Titan Biotech 64.45 -1.98 49.88
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 20.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.92
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.36% -6.40% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.60% -8.83% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.57% -6.15% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.59% -13.12% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.43% -34.27% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -16.43% -18.37% 17.24% 19.01%

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.45
18.20
Week Low/High 17.45
20.00
Month Low/High 17.45
21.00
YEAR Low/High 16.50
32.00
All TIME Low/High 0.38
400.00

