You are here » Home
» Company
» Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524689
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: PDPL
|ISIN Code: INE904D01019
|
BSE
15:22 | 12 Mar
|
17.55
|
-0.10
(-0.57%)
|
OPEN
17.45
|
HIGH
18.20
|
LOW
17.45
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
17.55
|
-0.45
(-2.50%)
|
OPEN
17.55
|
HIGH
17.60
|
LOW
17.55
|OPEN
|17.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.65
|VOLUME
|141327
|52-Week high
|32.00
|52-Week low
|16.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|17.55
|Buy Qty
|180.00
|Sell Price
|18.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|17.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.00
|VOLUME
|55908
|52-Week high
|32.00
|52-Week low
|16.25
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|17.55
|Buy Qty
|541.00
|Sell Price
|18.00
|Sell Qty
|450.00
|OPEN
|17.45
|CLOSE
|17.65
|VOLUME
|141327
|52-Week high
|32.00
|52-Week low
|16.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|17.55
|Buy Qty
|180.00
|Sell Price
|18.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|17.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.00
|VOLUME
|55908
|52-Week high
|32.00
|52-Week low
|16.25
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52.33
|Buy Price
|17.55
|Buy Qty
|541.00
|Sell Price
|18.00
|Sell Qty
|450.00
About Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical products in India. Their products include solid and liquid orals, such as antibiotics and anti-bacterial, anti-ulcerant, analgesics/anti-inflammatory, multivitamins and minerals, anxiolyic , antiprotozoal, anticold, anthelmintic, anti-histaminic, muscle r...> More
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|52.97
|46.27
|14.48
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.33
|9.09
|Total Income
|53.34
|46.6
|14.46
|Total Expenses
|65.57
|50.93
|28.75
|Operating Profit
|-12.23
|-4.33
|-182.45
|Net Profit
|-36.42
|-29.45
|-23.67
|Equity Capital
|29.82
|29.82
| -
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.36%
|-6.40%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.60%
|-8.83%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.57%
|-6.15%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.59%
|-13.12%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.43%
|-34.27%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-16.43%
|-18.37%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.45
|
|18.20
|Week Low/High
|17.45
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|17.45
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.50
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|400.00
Quick Links for Parenteral Drugs (India):