You are here » Home
» Company
» Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 524628
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE750B01010
|
BSE
15:14 | 06 Feb
|
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.20
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|12.20
|52-Week low
|7.05
|P/E
|400.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.59
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|400.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|12.00
|CLOSE
|12.20
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|12.20
|52-Week low
|7.05
|P/E
|400.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.59
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|400.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.74
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd
Parker Agro Chemicals was incorporated on 13th August, 1993 under the provisions of Chapter IX of the Companies Act, 1956 by converting the existing joint stock firm of the promoters carried under the name and style of M/s.Shri Krishna Associates.
The Company was carrying on the business of handing and providing warehousing facilities under the name and style of M/s Shri Krishna Associates with...> More
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.64
|2.52
|44.44
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|3.64
|2.53
|43.87
|Total Expenses
|3.51
|2.21
|58.82
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|0.32
|-59.38
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.2
|-95
|Equity Capital
|4.78
|4.78
| -
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|47.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.00
|
|12.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.05
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|42.00
Quick Links for Parker Agrochem Exports: