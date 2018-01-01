JUST IN
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.

BSE: 524628 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE750B01010
BSE 15:14 | 06 Feb Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.20
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 12.20
52-Week low 7.05
P/E 400.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.59
Sell Qty 50.00
About Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd

Parker Agro Chemicals was incorporated on 13th August, 1993 under the provisions of Chapter IX of the Companies Act, 1956 by converting the existing joint stock firm of the promoters carried under the name and style of M/s.Shri Krishna Associates. The Company was carrying on the business of handing and providing warehousing facilities under the name and style of M/s Shri Krishna Associates with

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 400.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.64 2.52 44.44
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 3.64 2.53 43.87
Total Expenses 3.51 2.21 58.82
Operating Profit 0.13 0.32 -59.38
Net Profit 0.01 0.2 -95
Equity Capital 4.78 4.78 -
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Surgov. Trad 10.01 4.93 6.19
Esaar (India) 2.95 0.00 6.03
Alora Trading 4.75 0.00 5.91
Parker Agrochem 12.00 -1.64 5.74
MRC Exim 5.50 -12.00 5.73
Longview Tea 19.00 -5.00 5.70
Proseed India 0.59 0.00 5.67
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.05
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 47.42% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.00
12.00
Week Low/High 0.00
12.00
Month Low/High 0.00
12.00
YEAR Low/High 7.05
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
42.00

