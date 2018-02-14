Parnax Lab Ltd.
|BSE: 506128
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE383L01019
|BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar
|50.90
|
-0.05
(-0.10%)
|
OPEN
52.00
|
HIGH
52.00
|
LOW
49.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Parnax Lab Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.95
|VOLUME
|1268
|52-Week high
|78.00
|52-Week low
|41.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|50.00
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|50.90
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Parnax Lab Ltd.
Krishna-Deep Trade and Investment Limited engages in the investment and financing activities in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1982. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Parnax Lab Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.31
Parnax Lab Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.82
|26.7
|-93.18
|Other Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Income
|1.87
|26.7
|-93
|Total Expenses
|1.37
|22.94
|-94.03
|Operating Profit
|0.5
|3.76
|-86.7
|Net Profit
|0.11
|1.63
|-93.25
|Equity Capital
|8.5
|8.5
|-
Parnax Lab Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mercury Labs
|411.25
|1.54
|49.35
|Bafna Pharma.
|25.40
|0.59
|47.40
|Samrat Pharma
|145.50
|1.61
|44.96
|Parnax Lab
|50.90
|-0.10
|43.26
|BDH Inds.
|74.40
|0.00
|42.85
|Ind-Swift
|7.85
|3.97
|42.51
|Fredun Pharma
|142.70
|0.00
|41.81
Parnax Lab Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Parnax Lab Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.74%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-8.37%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-11.17%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-19.78%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|-6.78%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|17.55%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.37%
Parnax Lab Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.40
|
|52.00
|Week Low/High
|49.15
|
|56.00
|Month Low/High
|49.15
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|41.20
|
|78.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|190.00
