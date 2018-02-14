JUST IN
Parnax Lab Ltd.

BSE: 506128 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE383L01019
BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar 50.90 -0.05
(-0.10%)
OPEN

52.00

 HIGH

52.00

 LOW

49.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Parnax Lab Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 52.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 50.95
VOLUME 1268
52-Week high 78.00
52-Week low 41.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 50.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 50.90
Sell Qty 20.00
About Parnax Lab Ltd.

Parnax Lab Ltd

Krishna-Deep Trade and Investment Limited engages in the investment and financing activities in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1982. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Parnax Lab Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Parnax Lab Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.82 26.7 -93.18
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 1.87 26.7 -93
Total Expenses 1.37 22.94 -94.03
Operating Profit 0.5 3.76 -86.7
Net Profit 0.11 1.63 -93.25
Equity Capital 8.5 8.5 -
Parnax Lab Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mercury Labs 411.25 1.54 49.35
Bafna Pharma. 25.40 0.59 47.40
Samrat Pharma 145.50 1.61 44.96
Parnax Lab 50.90 -0.10 43.26
BDH Inds. 74.40 0.00 42.85
Ind-Swift 7.85 3.97 42.51
Fredun Pharma 142.70 0.00 41.81
Parnax Lab Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.14
Parnax Lab Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.74% NA 0.06% -0.89%
1 Month -8.37% NA -1.55% -0.86%
3 Month -11.17% NA 1.62% 0.97%
6 Month -19.78% NA 5.00% 4.33%
1 Year -6.78% NA 16.66% 16.11%
3 Year 17.55% NA 16.72% 18.37%

Parnax Lab Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.40
52.00
Week Low/High 49.15
56.00
Month Low/High 49.15
60.00
YEAR Low/High 41.20
78.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
190.00

