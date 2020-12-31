JUST IN
Parsharti Investment Ltd.

BSE: 511702 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE290E01011
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 08 Mar 7.02 0.32
(4.78%)
OPEN

7.02

 HIGH

7.02

 LOW

7.02
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Parsharti Investment Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Parsharti Investment Ltd.

Parsharti Investment Ltd

Parsharti Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company invests in capital markets. It also provides leasing and other financial services. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Parsharti Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Parsharti Investment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.04 275
Other Income 0.05 0.06 -16.67
Total Income 0.21 0.1 110
Total Expenses 0.19 0.09 111.11
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 3.02 3.02 -
Parsharti Investment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M B Parikh Fins. 7.28 -4.84 2.18
Futuristic Sec. 11.00 0.00 2.15
Satya Miners & T 3.90 0.00 2.13
Parsharti Invest 7.02 4.78 2.12
Cont. Securities 6.50 -4.55 2.11
Adarsh Mercantil 5.65 4.82 2.08
Arunjyoti Bio 10.00 -0.50 2.07
Parsharti Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.77
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.47
Parsharti Investment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.05% -0.47%
3 Month 17.39% NA 2.14% 1.36%
6 Month NA NA 5.54% 4.74%
1 Year -7.63% NA 17.25% 16.56%
3 Year -38.58% NA 17.31% 18.83%

Parsharti Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.02
7.02
Week Low/High 7.02
7.00
Month Low/High 5.56
7.00
YEAR Low/High 4.30
9.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
44.00

