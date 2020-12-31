You are here » Home
Parsharti Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 511702
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE290E01011
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 08 Mar
|
7.02
|
0.32
(4.78%)
|
OPEN
7.02
|
HIGH
7.02
|
LOW
7.02
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Parsharti Investment Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.02
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.70
|VOLUME
|99
|52-Week high
|9.45
|52-Week low
|4.30
|P/E
|36.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|7.02
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|7.03
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
|OPEN
|7.02
|CLOSE
|6.70
|VOLUME
|99
|52-Week high
|9.45
|52-Week low
|4.30
|P/E
|36.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|7.02
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|7.03
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
About Parsharti Investment Ltd.
Parsharti Investment Ltd
Parsharti Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company invests in capital markets. It also provides leasing and other financial services. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Parsharti Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Parsharti Investment Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.04
|275
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|-16.67
|Total Income
|0.21
|0.1
|110
|Total Expenses
|0.19
|0.09
|111.11
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.02
|3.02
| -
Parsharti Investment Ltd - Peer Group
Parsharti Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Parsharti Investment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|17.39%
|NA
|2.14%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.54%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|-7.63%
|NA
|17.25%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|-38.58%
|NA
|17.31%
|18.83%
Parsharti Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.02
|
|7.02
|Week Low/High
|7.02
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.56
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.30
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|44.00
