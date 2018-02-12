JUST IN
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 511176 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE635I01018
BSE LIVE 10:06 | 09 Mar 13.15 -0.65
(-4.71%)
OPEN

13.15

 HIGH

13.15

 LOW

13.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.80
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 24.40
52-Week low 11.70
P/E 164.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 13.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 13.15
CLOSE 13.80
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 24.40
52-Week low 11.70
P/E 164.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 13.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is engaged in the activities of housing fincance....> More

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 164.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.13 0.04 225
Other Income 0.13 0.15 -13.33
Total Income 0.26 0.19 36.84
Total Expenses 0.19 0.16 18.75
Operating Profit 0.07 0.04 75
Net Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Equity Capital 3.13 3.13 -
> More on Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Daulat Sec. 8.32 -4.91 4.16
Apunka Invest 12.00 4.14
Munoth Fin.Serv. 8.03 4.97 4.13
First Custodian 27.50 1.48 4.12
Parshwanath Corp 13.15 -4.71 4.12
Panafic Industri 0.50 0.00 4.11
Pan India Corpor 0.19 0.00 4.07
> More on Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.70
> More on Parshwanath Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.07% NA 0.41% -0.67%
1 Month NA NA -1.21% -0.64%
3 Month NA NA 1.98% 1.19%
6 Month -35.70% NA 5.37% 4.56%
1 Year 7.08% NA 17.06% 16.37%
3 Year NA NA 17.13% 18.63%

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.15
13.15
Week Low/High 13.15
16.00
Month Low/High 13.15
19.00
YEAR Low/High 11.70
24.00
All TIME Low/High 4.79
87.00

