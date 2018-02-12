You are here » Home
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 511176
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE635I01018
|
BSE
LIVE
10:06 | 09 Mar
|
13.15
|
-0.65
(-4.71%)
|
OPEN
13.15
|
HIGH
13.15
|
LOW
13.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.80
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|24.40
|52-Week low
|11.70
|P/E
|164.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|13.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.15
|CLOSE
|13.80
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|24.40
|52-Week low
|11.70
|P/E
|164.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|13.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is engaged in the activities of housing fincance....> More
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.13
|0.04
|225
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.15
|-13.33
|Total Income
|0.26
|0.19
|36.84
|Total Expenses
|0.19
|0.16
|18.75
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.04
|75
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Equity Capital
|3.13
|3.13
| -
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.07%
|NA
|0.41%
|-0.67%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.21%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.98%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|-35.70%
|NA
|5.37%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|7.08%
|NA
|17.06%
|16.37%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.13%
|18.63%
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.15
|
|13.15
|Week Low/High
|13.15
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.15
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.70
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.79
|
|87.00
Quick Links for Parshwanath Corporation: