Parth Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526349
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE218T01010
|BSE 15:21 | 08 Jun
|Parth Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Parth Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.00
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|1.05
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|1.00
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Parth Industries Ltd.
Parth Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.13
Announcement
-
-
-
Board Meeting On 09Th February 2018 At 02:00 P.M. At The Registered Office Of The Company
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Submission Of Revised Result For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
-
Financial Result For The Quarter And Half Year Ended As On 30Th September 2017
Parth Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.25
|0.03
|733.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|0.03
|733.33
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|66.67
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|-
|Net Profit
|0.21
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.35
|3.35
|-
Parth Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Venus Universal
|0.17
|-5.56
|0.85
|Kedia Construct
|4.89
|4.94
|0.73
|Novagold Petro.
|1.10
|-1.79
|0.61
|Parth Indus.
|1.00
|0.00
|0.33
|S&P BSE 100 ESG
|163.76
|1.64
|0.00
|S&P BSE 250 Sma.
|2652.35
|0.41
|0.00
|S&P BSE Largecap
|4050.43
|1.72
|0.00
Parth Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Parth Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Parth Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.00
|
|1.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|26.00
