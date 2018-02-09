JUST IN
Parth Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526349 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE218T01010
BSE 15:21 | 08 Jun Parth Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Parth Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.00
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 1.05
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 3.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 1.00
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Parth Industries Ltd.

Parth Industries Ltd

Parth Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Parth Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 0.03 733.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.25 0.03 733.33
Total Expenses 0.05 0.03 66.67
Operating Profit 0.21 -
Net Profit 0.21 -
Equity Capital 3.35 3.35 -
Parth Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Venus Universal 0.17 -5.56 0.85
Kedia Construct 4.89 4.94 0.73
Novagold Petro. 1.10 -1.79 0.61
Parth Indus. 1.00 0.00 0.33
S&P BSE 100 ESG 163.76 1.64 0.00
S&P BSE 250 Sma. 2652.35 0.41 0.00
S&P BSE Largecap 4050.43 1.72 0.00
Parth Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.89
Parth Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Parth Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.00
1.05
Week Low/High 0.00
1.05
Month Low/High 0.00
1.05
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.05
All TIME Low/High 0.30
26.00

Browse STOCK Companies

