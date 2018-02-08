You are here » Home
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521080
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE604F01010
About Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd manufacture and exports cotton yarn in India. It also involves in the trade of silk fabrics and nylon. The company was incorporated in 1991. The company made a public issue in June 1993. The company is based in Bangalore, India....> More
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|51.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.53
|
|2.54
|Week Low/High
|2.53
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.50
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.16
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|39.00
