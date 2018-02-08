JUST IN
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521080 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE604F01010
BSE 10:47 | 06 Mar 2.54 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.53

 HIGH

2.54

 LOW

2.53
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd manufacture and exports cotton yarn in India. It also involves in the trade of silk fabrics and nylon. The company was incorporated in 1991. The company made a public issue in June 1993. The company is based in Bangalore, India....> More

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.14 0.08 75
Total Income 0.14 0.08 75
Total Expenses 0.06 -
Operating Profit 0.13 0.02 550
Net Profit 0.06 -0.06 200
Equity Capital 13.8 13.8 -
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rishab Sp. Yarns 10.50 5.00 3.74
Santaram Spin. 6.00 0.00 3.70
Adinath Textiles 5.42 -4.91 3.69
Pasari Spinning 2.54 0.00 3.51
Shree Mfg. Co. 6.32 4.98 3.48
Golden Carpets 5.32 3.10 3.45
RLF 3.45 -1.43 3.45
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.19
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.89% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 51.19% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.53
2.54
Week Low/High 2.53
3.00
Month Low/High 2.50
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.16
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
39.00

