JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.

BSE: 500456 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PASUPTACRY ISIN Code: INE818B01023
BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 24.30 -0.65
(-2.61%)
OPEN

25.05

 HIGH

25.40

 LOW

24.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 25.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.95
VOLUME 68925
52-Week high 32.85
52-Week low 20.90
P/E 6.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 217
Buy Price 24.30
Buy Qty 364.00
Sell Price 24.50
Sell Qty 844.00
OPEN 25.05
CLOSE 24.95
VOLUME 68925
52-Week high 32.85
52-Week low 20.90
P/E 6.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 217
Buy Price 24.30
Buy Qty 364.00
Sell Price 24.50
Sell Qty 844.00

About Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

Pasupati Acrylon (PAL), promoted by Mukesh Jain, has established an acrylic fibre plant at Thakurdwara, UP, in technical collaboration with SNIA-BPD (of the Fiat group), Italy, which has supplied the technology to produce acrylic fibre by the continuous wet process. The project, with an installed capacity of 15,000 tpa, commenced production in Nov.'90. After the de-bottlenecking scheme, the instal...> More

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   217
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 142.71 96.33 48.15
Other Income 2.99 3.18 -5.97
Total Income 145.7 99.51 46.42
Total Expenses 124.87 95.52 30.73
Operating Profit 20.83 3.99 422.06
Net Profit 11.72 0.74 1483.78
Equity Capital 89.14 89.14 -
> More on Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Financials Results

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Black Rose Indus 46.75 4.94 238.42
Lakshmi Mills 3333.00 -0.93 231.98
Ginni Filaments 30.90 0.65 218.31
Pasupati Acrylon 24.30 -2.61 216.59
Bella Casa 214.50 7.25 214.71
Cantabil Retail 126.00 1.00 205.76
Indian Acrylics 14.80 -1.00 200.27
> More on Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Peer Group

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.87
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.20
Indian Public 28.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.26
> More on Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.89% NA -0.11% -0.95%
1 Month -9.33% NA -1.72% -0.92%
3 Month -6.18% NA 1.45% 0.91%
6 Month -3.19% NA 4.82% 4.27%
1 Year 7.05% NA 16.45% 16.04%
3 Year 180.60% NA 16.52% 18.30%

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.10
25.40
Week Low/High 24.10
28.00
Month Low/High 24.10
32.00
YEAR Low/High 20.90
33.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
65.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Pasupati Acrylon: