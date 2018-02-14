Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

Pasupati Acrylon (PAL), promoted by Mukesh Jain, has established an acrylic fibre plant at Thakurdwara, UP, in technical collaboration with SNIA-BPD (of the Fiat group), Italy, which has supplied the technology to produce acrylic fibre by the continuous wet process. The project, with an installed capacity of 15,000 tpa, commenced production in Nov.'90. After the de-bottlenecking scheme, the instal...> More