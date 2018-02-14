Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
|BSE: 500456
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PASUPTACRY
|ISIN Code: INE818B01023
|BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|24.30
|
-0.65
(-2.61%)
|
OPEN
25.05
|
HIGH
25.40
|
LOW
24.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.95
|VOLUME
|68925
|52-Week high
|32.85
|52-Week low
|20.90
|P/E
|6.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|217
|Buy Price
|24.30
|Buy Qty
|364.00
|Sell Price
|24.50
|Sell Qty
|844.00
About Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
Pasupati Acrylon (PAL), promoted by Mukesh Jain, has established an acrylic fibre plant at Thakurdwara, UP, in technical collaboration with SNIA-BPD (of the Fiat group), Italy, which has supplied the technology to produce acrylic fibre by the continuous wet process. The project, with an installed capacity of 15,000 tpa, commenced production in Nov.'90. After the de-bottlenecking scheme, the instal...> More
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|217
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.65
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|142.71
|96.33
|48.15
|Other Income
|2.99
|3.18
|-5.97
|Total Income
|145.7
|99.51
|46.42
|Total Expenses
|124.87
|95.52
|30.73
|Operating Profit
|20.83
|3.99
|422.06
|Net Profit
|11.72
|0.74
|1483.78
|Equity Capital
|89.14
|89.14
|-
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Black Rose Indus
|46.75
|4.94
|238.42
|Lakshmi Mills
|3333.00
|-0.93
|231.98
|Ginni Filaments
|30.90
|0.65
|218.31
|Pasupati Acrylon
|24.30
|-2.61
|216.59
|Bella Casa
|214.50
|7.25
|214.71
|Cantabil Retail
|126.00
|1.00
|205.76
|Indian Acrylics
|14.80
|-1.00
|200.27
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.89%
|NA
|-0.11%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-9.33%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-6.18%
|NA
|1.45%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-3.19%
|NA
|4.82%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|7.05%
|NA
|16.45%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|180.60%
|NA
|16.52%
|18.30%
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.10
|
|25.40
|Week Low/High
|24.10
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|24.10
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.90
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|65.00
