Pasupati Fincap Ltd.
BSE: 511734
Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE527C01010
BSE LIVE 11:07 | 05 Mar
|4.25
|
0.05
(1.19%)
|
OPEN
4.25
|
HIGH
4.25
|
LOW
4.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Pasupati Fincap Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.20
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|6.13
|52-Week low
|3.26
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.25
|Sell Qty
|69.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Pasupati Fincap Ltd.
Pasupati Fincap Limited is a 'Non-Banking Financial Company' within the purview of the Non-Banking Financial Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 1977. Pasupati Fincap Ltd was incorporated as a Limited Company on December 30, 1993 and Certificate of Incorporation obtained from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained ...> More
Pasupati Fincap Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.85
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Quarter Ending 31-12-2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ending 31-12-2017.
-
-
-
-
Pasupati Fincap Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.7
|4.7
|-
Pasupati Fincap Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adarsh Mercantil
|5.65
|4.82
|2.08
|Arunjyoti Bio
|10.00
|-0.50
|2.07
|Axon Ventures
|2.70
|-1.46
|2.06
|Pasupati Fincap
|4.25
|1.19
|2.00
|Sanghi Corp.Serv
|6.48
|0.00
|1.94
|Nu-Tech Corp.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.87
|Capman Financial
|5.20
|0.97
|1.83
Pasupati Fincap Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pasupati Fincap Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.64%
|-0.49%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-0.99%
|-0.46%
|3 Month
|23.91%
|NA
|2.21%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|-22.73%
|NA
|5.60%
|4.75%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|16.58%
|3 Year
|300.94%
|NA
|17.39%
|18.84%
Pasupati Fincap Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.25
|
|4.25
|Week Low/High
|4.25
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.25
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.26
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|50.00
