JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Pasupati Fincap Ltd

Pasupati Fincap Ltd.

BSE: 511734 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE527C01010
BSE LIVE 11:07 | 05 Mar 4.25 0.05
(1.19%)
OPEN

4.25

 HIGH

4.25

 LOW

4.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pasupati Fincap Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.20
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 6.13
52-Week low 3.26
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.25
Sell Qty 69.00
OPEN 4.25
CLOSE 4.20
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 6.13
52-Week low 3.26
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.25
Sell Qty 69.00

About Pasupati Fincap Ltd.

Pasupati Fincap Ltd

Pasupati Fincap Limited is a 'Non-Banking Financial Company' within the purview of the Non-Banking Financial Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 1977. Pasupati Fincap Ltd was incorporated as a Limited Company on December 30, 1993 and Certificate of Incorporation obtained from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained ...> More

Pasupati Fincap Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pasupati Fincap Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 4.7 4.7 -
> More on Pasupati Fincap Ltd Financials Results

Pasupati Fincap Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adarsh Mercantil 5.65 4.82 2.08
Arunjyoti Bio 10.00 -0.50 2.07
Axon Ventures 2.70 -1.46 2.06
Pasupati Fincap 4.25 1.19 2.00
Sanghi Corp.Serv 6.48 0.00 1.94
Nu-Tech Corp. 1.56 -4.88 1.87
Capman Financial 5.20 0.97 1.83
> More on Pasupati Fincap Ltd Peer Group

Pasupati Fincap Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.71
> More on Pasupati Fincap Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pasupati Fincap Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.64% -0.49%
1 Month NA NA -0.99% -0.46%
3 Month 23.91% NA 2.21% 1.37%
6 Month -22.73% NA 5.60% 4.75%
1 Year NA NA 17.32% 16.58%
3 Year 300.94% NA 17.39% 18.84%

Pasupati Fincap Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.25
4.25
Week Low/High 4.25
4.00
Month Low/High 4.25
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.26
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Pasupati Fincap: