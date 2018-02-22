Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills (PSWML), promoted by Ramesh Kumar Jain in 1979, manufactures Synthetic Blended Yarn/Cotton Yarn and Polyster Viscose with installed capacities of 26000 spindles and 25000 spindles respectively. The cotton yarn unit is a 100% EOU which commenced commercial production in Mar.'93 which was part-financed by a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.'91. PSWML offered PCDs on r...> More