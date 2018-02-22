JUST IN
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.

BSE: 503092 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PASUPATSPG ISIN Code: INE909B01020
BSE LIVE 15:23 | 22 Feb 29.40 0.80
(2.80%)
OPEN

29.40

 HIGH

29.40

 LOW

29.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills (PSWML), promoted by Ramesh Kumar Jain in 1979, manufactures Synthetic Blended Yarn/Cotton Yarn and Polyster Viscose with installed capacities of 26000 spindles and 25000 spindles respectively. The cotton yarn unit is a 100% EOU which commenced commercial production in Mar.'93 which was part-financed by a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.'91. PSWML offered PCDs on r...> More

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 101.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.82 32.25 1.77
Other Income 0.28 0.18 55.56
Total Income 33.1 32.43 2.07
Total Expenses 30.36 29.68 2.29
Operating Profit 2.74 2.75 -0.36
Net Profit 0.07 0.01 600
Equity Capital 9.34 9.34 -
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eurotex Inds. 34.00 -9.09 29.75
Advance Syntex 32.25 -4.87 29.35
Vippy Spinpro 47.50 0.53 27.88
Pasupati Spinng. 29.40 2.80 27.46
Gokak Textiles 41.10 -4.97 26.72
Dhanlaxmi Fabric 29.90 -1.97 25.65
Zenith Exports 47.00 5.15 25.38
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.91
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 7.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.68
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month 37.70% NA 1.59% 0.87%
6 Month 34.55% NA 4.97% 4.23%
1 Year NA NA 16.62% 16.00%
3 Year 106.32% NA 16.69% 18.25%

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.40
29.40
Week Low/High 0.00
29.40
Month Low/High 27.35
29.00
YEAR Low/High 14.00
35.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
135.00

