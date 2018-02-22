Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 503092
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PASUPATSPG
|ISIN Code: INE909B01020
|BSE LIVE 15:23 | 22 Feb
|29.40
|
0.80
(2.80%)
|
OPEN
29.40
|
HIGH
29.40
|
LOW
29.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|28.60
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|34.90
|52-Week low
|14.00
|P/E
|101.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.40
|Sell Qty
|190.00
About Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills (PSWML), promoted by Ramesh Kumar Jain in 1979, manufactures Synthetic Blended Yarn/Cotton Yarn and Polyster Viscose with installed capacities of 26000 spindles and 25000 spindles respectively. The cotton yarn unit is a 100% EOU which commenced commercial production in Mar.'93 which was part-financed by a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.'91. PSWML offered PCDs on r...> More
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|101.38
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.89
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.82
|32.25
|1.77
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.18
|55.56
|Total Income
|33.1
|32.43
|2.07
|Total Expenses
|30.36
|29.68
|2.29
|Operating Profit
|2.74
|2.75
|-0.36
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.01
|600
|Equity Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|-
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eurotex Inds.
|34.00
|-9.09
|29.75
|Advance Syntex
|32.25
|-4.87
|29.35
|Vippy Spinpro
|47.50
|0.53
|27.88
|Pasupati Spinng.
|29.40
|2.80
|27.46
|Gokak Textiles
|41.10
|-4.97
|26.72
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric
|29.90
|-1.97
|25.65
|Zenith Exports
|47.00
|5.15
|25.38
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|37.70%
|NA
|1.59%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|34.55%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.62%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|106.32%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.25%
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.40
|
|29.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|29.40
|Month Low/High
|27.35
|
|29.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.00
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|135.00
