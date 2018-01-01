Patel Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 531120
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: PATELENG
|ISIN Code: INE244B01030
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|65.65
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
67.25
|
HIGH
67.25
|
LOW
65.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|67.15
|
1.30
(1.97%)
|
OPEN
66.20
|
HIGH
71.00
|
LOW
65.00
About Patel Engineering Ltd.
Patel Engineering Limited (PEL) wet its feet in the industry during the year 1949. PEL is a dynamic and progressive Indian Engineering company committed to providing the entire range of civil engineering services involved in the design, construction of Power Houses, Hydroeletric Projects, Commercial Building, Industrial Complexes, Dams, Tunnels, Underground Structures, Steel and Concrete Structure...> More
Patel Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,031
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.88
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Oct 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|137.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
Announcement
-
-
Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Patel Engineering Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
Patel Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|635.73
|709.6
|-10.41
|Other Income
|131.64
|63.8
|106.33
|Total Income
|767.37
|773.4
|-0.78
|Total Expenses
|642.35
|611.95
|4.97
|Operating Profit
|125.02
|161.45
|-22.56
|Net Profit
|6.87
|-0.65
|1156.92
|Equity Capital
|15.7
|15.7
|-
Patel Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharat Road
|178.75
|0.39
|1500.61
|Man Infra
|54.60
|0.92
|1351.35
|Ramky Infra
|191.90
|-0.34
|1097.67
|Patel Engg.
|65.65
|0.00
|1030.70
|B.L.Kashyap
|38.60
|1.45
|831.44
|Nila Infrastruct
|19.65
|2.08
|774.01
|Elpro Intl.
|43.45
|-1.59
|736.48
Patel Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Patel Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|-4.89%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.22%
|-6.15%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.99%
|-18.70%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.22%
|-11.64%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.64%
|-9.87%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-27.86%
|-22.24%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Patel Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|65.00
|
|67.25
|Week Low/High
|65.00
|
|71.00
|Month Low/High
|65.00
|
|83.00
|YEAR Low/High
|61.55
|
|107.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|1070.00
