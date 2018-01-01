JUST IN
Patel Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 531120 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: PATELENG ISIN Code: INE244B01030
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 65.65 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

67.25

 HIGH

67.25

 LOW

65.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 67.15 1.30
(1.97%)
OPEN

66.20

 HIGH

71.00

 LOW

65.00
OPEN 67.25
CLOSE 65.65
VOLUME 70711
52-Week high 106.90
52-Week low 61.55
P/E 3.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,031
Buy Price 66.50
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Patel Engineering Ltd.

Patel Engineering Ltd

Patel Engineering Limited (PEL) wet its feet in the industry during the year 1949. PEL is a dynamic and progressive Indian Engineering company committed to providing the entire range of civil engineering services involved in the design, construction of Power Houses, Hydroeletric Projects, Commercial Building, Industrial Complexes, Dams, Tunnels, Underground Structures, Steel and Concrete Structure...> More

Patel Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,031
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.88
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Oct 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 137.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Patel Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 635.73 709.6 -10.41
Other Income 131.64 63.8 106.33
Total Income 767.37 773.4 -0.78
Total Expenses 642.35 611.95 4.97
Operating Profit 125.02 161.45 -22.56
Net Profit 6.87 -0.65 1156.92
Equity Capital 15.7 15.7 -
Patel Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Road 178.75 0.39 1500.61
Man Infra 54.60 0.92 1351.35
Ramky Infra 191.90 -0.34 1097.67
Patel Engg. 65.65 0.00 1030.70
B.L.Kashyap 38.60 1.45 831.44
Nila Infrastruct 19.65 2.08 774.01
Elpro Intl. 43.45 -1.59 736.48
Patel Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.74
Banks/FIs 54.79
FIIs 0.59
Insurance 1.44
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.86
Custodians 3.84
Other 4.74
Patel Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.23% -4.89% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.22% -6.15% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.99% -18.70% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.22% -11.64% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.64% -9.87% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -27.86% -22.24% 17.24% 19.01%

Patel Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 65.00
67.25
Week Low/High 65.00
71.00
Month Low/High 65.00
83.00
YEAR Low/High 61.55
107.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
1070.00

