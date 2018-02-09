JUST IN
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 526381 Sector: Others
NSE: PATINTLOG ISIN Code: INE529D01014
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 60.70 0.70
(1.17%)
OPEN

62.00

 HIGH

62.70

 LOW

60.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 60.70 0.45
(0.75%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

62.60

 LOW

60.20
About Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd

Patel Roadways (PRL) was promoted by Asgar S Patel in 1959. He was the loader, driver and delivery boy for the first consignment of PRL from Bombay to Delhi. He has been instrumental in steering PRL to its present size. It is the flagship of the Patel group, which has about half-a-dozen companies in its fold, including Wall Street Finance, Patel International, Wall Street Construction, etc. PRL...> More

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   100
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.80
Book Value / Share () [*S] 74.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 103.63 106.71 -2.89
Other Income 0.99 0.74 33.78
Total Income 104.62 107.44 -2.62
Total Expenses 99.67 103.19 -3.41
Operating Profit 4.95 4.25 16.47
Net Profit 1.58 0.89 77.53
Equity Capital 16.54 15.89 -
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tiger Logistics 196.85 -1.25 208.07
Chart.Logistics 16.50 0.00 163.85
North Eastn.Car. 21.10 -2.31 105.92
Patel Integrated 60.70 1.17 100.40
JITF Infra Logis 37.30 0.40 95.86
Lancer Containe. 88.00 -1.68 88.44
Central Province 455.05 -5.00 84.64
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.81
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 43.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.63
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.61% -9.61% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.78% -15.46% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -27.13% -26.47% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.32% -22.28% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -23.41% -22.72% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -53.88% -54.36% 17.24% 19.01%

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.50
62.70
Week Low/High 59.80
67.00
Month Low/High 59.80
73.00
YEAR Low/High 59.80
98.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
158.00

