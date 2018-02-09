Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd

Patel Roadways (PRL) was promoted by Asgar S Patel in 1959. He was the loader, driver and delivery boy for the first consignment of PRL from Bombay to Delhi. He has been instrumental in steering PRL to its present size. It is the flagship of the Patel group, which has about half-a-dozen companies in its fold, including Wall Street Finance, Patel International, Wall Street Construction, etc. PRL...> More