You are here » Home
» Company
» Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 526381
|Sector: Others
|NSE: PATINTLOG
|ISIN Code: INE529D01014
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
60.70
|
0.70
(1.17%)
|
OPEN
62.00
|
HIGH
62.70
|
LOW
60.50
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
60.70
|
0.45
(0.75%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
62.60
|
LOW
60.20
|OPEN
|62.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.00
|VOLUME
|5658
|52-Week high
|98.00
|52-Week low
|59.80
|P/E
|15.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|60.55
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|60.70
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.25
|VOLUME
|11815
|52-Week high
|98.00
|52-Week low
|59.50
|P/E
|15.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|60.50
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|60.70
|Sell Qty
|57.00
|OPEN
|62.00
|CLOSE
|60.00
|VOLUME
|5658
|52-Week high
|98.00
|52-Week low
|59.80
|P/E
|15.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|60.55
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|60.70
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.25
|VOLUME
|11815
|52-Week high
|98.00
|52-Week low
|59.50
|P/E
|15.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100.40
|Buy Price
|60.50
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|60.70
|Sell Qty
|57.00
About Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
Patel Roadways (PRL) was promoted by Asgar S Patel in 1959. He was the loader, driver and delivery boy for the first consignment of PRL from Bombay to Delhi. He has been instrumental in steering PRL to its present size. It is the flagship of the Patel group, which has about half-a-dozen companies in its fold, including Wall Street Finance, Patel International, Wall Street Construction, etc.
PRL...> More
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|103.63
|106.71
|-2.89
|Other Income
|0.99
|0.74
|33.78
|Total Income
|104.62
|107.44
|-2.62
|Total Expenses
|99.67
|103.19
|-3.41
|Operating Profit
|4.95
|4.25
|16.47
|Net Profit
|1.58
|0.89
|77.53
|Equity Capital
|16.54
|15.89
| -
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - Peer Group
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.61%
|-9.61%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.78%
|-15.46%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-27.13%
|-26.47%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.32%
|-22.28%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-23.41%
|-22.72%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-53.88%
|-54.36%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.50
|
|62.70
|Week Low/High
|59.80
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|59.80
|
|73.00
|YEAR Low/High
|59.80
|
|98.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|158.00
Quick Links for Patel Integrated Logistics: