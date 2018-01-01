You are here » Home
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 517417
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE082C01024
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
170.85
|
-4.00
(-2.29%)
|
OPEN
180.25
|
HIGH
180.25
|
LOW
170.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd
Promoted by N G Patel and Associates Patel, Airtemp (India) was incorporated in Aug.'92 with the objective of taking over two of the eight existing units of the group in order to create a harmony in the group's product range and to avoid competition among the group companies.
The two existing profit-making companies -- Patel Airtemp Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Patcon Pvt Ltd -- have been merged with P...> More
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|50.03
|25.96
|92.72
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.1
|-10
|Total Income
|50.12
|26.06
|92.33
|Total Expenses
|44.05
|21.59
|104.03
|Operating Profit
|6.07
|4.47
|35.79
|Net Profit
|2.44
|1.65
|47.88
|Equity Capital
|5.07
|5.07
| -
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.32%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.76%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.85%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|16.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|170.15
|
|180.25
|Week Low/High
|170.15
|
|187.00
|Month Low/High
|170.15
|
|201.00
|YEAR Low/High
|170.05
|
|227.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.21
|
|227.00
