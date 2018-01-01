JUST IN
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.

BSE: 517417 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE082C01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 170.85 -4.00
(-2.29%)
OPEN

180.25

 HIGH

180.25

 LOW

170.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd

Promoted by N G Patel and Associates Patel, Airtemp (India) was incorporated in Aug.'92 with the objective of taking over two of the eight existing units of the group in order to create a harmony in the group's product range and to avoid competition among the group companies. The two existing profit-making companies -- Patel Airtemp Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Patcon Pvt Ltd -- have been merged with P...> More

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   87
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 132.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 50.03 25.96 92.72
Other Income 0.09 0.1 -10
Total Income 50.12 26.06 92.33
Total Expenses 44.05 21.59 104.03
Operating Profit 6.07 4.47 35.79
Net Profit 2.44 1.65 47.88
Equity Capital 5.07 5.07 -
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kilburn Engg. 78.10 2.29 103.56
Lokesh Mach. 58.25 -0.68 99.20
Meera Industries 237.00 2.16 93.14
Patels Airtemp 170.85 -2.29 86.62
ITL Inds. 270.50 2.68 86.56
Commercial Eng. 15.60 4.70 85.71
Fluidomat 172.20 -0.20 84.89
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.84
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.32% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.15% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.76% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.85% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 16.70% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 170.15
180.25
Week Low/High 170.15
187.00
Month Low/High 170.15
201.00
YEAR Low/High 170.05
227.00
All TIME Low/High 1.21
227.00

