Patidar Buildcon Ltd.

BSE: 524031 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE637N01014
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 6.39 -0.31
(-4.63%)
OPEN

6.39

 HIGH

6.39

 LOW

6.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Patidar Buildcon Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Patidar Buildcon Ltd.

Patidar Buildcon Ltd

Patidar Buildcon Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company was incorporated as a public limited company on April 9, 1986 and registered with the Register of companies, Tamil Nadu, Madras, and received the Certificate of commencement of Business on April 21, 1986. The Company came out of its maiden IPO in July 11, 1986 to finance its pr...> More

Patidar Buildcon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Patidar Buildcon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.33 0.56 -41.07
Other Income 0.02 0.1 -80
Total Income 0.35 0.66 -46.97
Total Expenses 0.19 0.5 -62
Operating Profit 0.16 0.16 -
Net Profit 0.12 0.16 -25
Equity Capital 5.52 5.52 -
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Grovy India 30.40 -4.85 4.26
Regaliaa Realty 10.90 -0.91 3.92
Shelter Infra 10.97 4.98 3.92
Patidar Build. 6.39 -4.63 3.51
KMF Builders 2.66 -5.00 3.24
Shree Precoated 0.37 0.00 3.06
Dhruv Estates 31.20 0.65 3.00
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.13
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -29.24% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -38.85% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -86.09% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Patidar Buildcon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.39
6.39
Week Low/High 6.39
7.00
Month Low/High 6.39
9.00
YEAR Low/High 6.39
16.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
277.00

