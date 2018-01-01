Patidar Buildcon Ltd.
About Patidar Buildcon Ltd.
Patidar Buildcon Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company was incorporated as a public limited company on April 9, 1986 and registered with the Register of companies, Tamil Nadu, Madras, and received the Certificate of commencement of Business on April 21, 1986. The Company came out of its maiden IPO in July 11, 1986 to finance its pr...> More
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.03
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.33
|0.56
|-41.07
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.1
|-80
|Total Income
|0.35
|0.66
|-46.97
|Total Expenses
|0.19
|0.5
|-62
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|0.16
|-
|Net Profit
|0.12
|0.16
|-25
|Equity Capital
|5.52
|5.52
|-
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Grovy India
|30.40
|-4.85
|4.26
|Regaliaa Realty
|10.90
|-0.91
|3.92
|Shelter Infra
|10.97
|4.98
|3.92
|Patidar Build.
|6.39
|-4.63
|3.51
|KMF Builders
|2.66
|-5.00
|3.24
|Shree Precoated
|0.37
|0.00
|3.06
|Dhruv Estates
|31.20
|0.65
|3.00
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-29.24%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-38.85%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-86.09%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Patidar Buildcon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.39
|
|6.39
|Week Low/High
|6.39
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.39
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.39
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|277.00
