Patspin India Ltd.
|BSE: 514326
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PATSPINLTD
|ISIN Code: INE790C01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|17.50
|
-0.80
(-4.37%)
|
OPEN
18.30
|
HIGH
18.40
|
LOW
17.40
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|17.40
|
-0.90
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
18.30
|
HIGH
18.75
|
LOW
17.40
|OPEN
|18.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.30
|VOLUME
|9210
|52-Week high
|43.95
|52-Week low
|13.62
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Patspin India Ltd.
Incorporated in 1991, Patspin India was promoted by GTN Textiles under the leadership of B K Patodia as its chairman and Umang Patodia as its managing director. Patspin India set up a 100% EOU to manufacture medium and fine counts, combed or gassed yarn, with financial assistance from Itochu Corporation, Japan, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. The company tapped the capital ...> More
Patspin India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|54
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.79
Announcement
-
-
-
Trading Window Of The Company Remain Closed For The Period From Monday 29Th January 2018 To Monday
-
Board Meeting On Saturday 10Th February2018 To Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qu
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI LODR 2015
Patspin India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|131.26
|139.65
|-6.01
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.25
|-16
|Total Income
|131.47
|139.9
|-6.03
|Total Expenses
|125.85
|124.89
|0.77
|Operating Profit
|5.62
|15.01
|-62.56
|Net Profit
|-3.77
|2.23
|-269.06
|Equity Capital
|30.92
|30.92
|-
Patspin India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shiva Mills
|63.75
|-4.85
|55.08
|KG Petrochem
|105.35
|-4.96
|54.99
|Dollar Indus.
|10.00
|-7.83
|54.20
|Patspin India
|17.50
|-4.37
|54.11
|Hindoo. Mills
|323.00
|-4.96
|53.62
|Vardhman Polytex
|22.75
|-1.94
|50.71
|Prakash Woollen
|47.50
|-5.00
|48.74
Patspin India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Patspin India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.60%
|-17.92%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.84%
|-25.80%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-40.58%
|-41.02%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.46%
|-33.33%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.80%
|6.42%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|139.07%
|133.56%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Patspin India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.40
|
|18.40
|Week Low/High
|17.40
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|17.40
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.62
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.25
|
|54.00
