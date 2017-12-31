Patspin India Ltd

Incorporated in 1991, Patspin India was promoted by GTN Textiles under the leadership of B K Patodia as its chairman and Umang Patodia as its managing director. Patspin India set up a 100% EOU to manufacture medium and fine counts, combed or gassed yarn, with financial assistance from Itochu Corporation, Japan, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. The company tapped the capital ...> More