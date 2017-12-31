JUST IN
Patspin India Ltd.

BSE: 514326 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PATSPINLTD ISIN Code: INE790C01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 17.50 -0.80
(-4.37%)
OPEN

18.30

 HIGH

18.40

 LOW

17.40
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 17.40 -0.90
(-4.92%)
OPEN

18.30

 HIGH

18.75

 LOW

17.40
About Patspin India Ltd.

Patspin India Ltd

Incorporated in 1991, Patspin India was promoted by GTN Textiles under the leadership of B K Patodia as its chairman and Umang Patodia as its managing director. Patspin India set up a 100% EOU to manufacture medium and fine counts, combed or gassed yarn, with financial assistance from Itochu Corporation, Japan, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. The company tapped the capital ...> More

Patspin India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   54
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Patspin India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 131.26 139.65 -6.01
Other Income 0.21 0.25 -16
Total Income 131.47 139.9 -6.03
Total Expenses 125.85 124.89 0.77
Operating Profit 5.62 15.01 -62.56
Net Profit -3.77 2.23 -269.06
Equity Capital 30.92 30.92 -
Patspin India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shiva Mills 63.75 -4.85 55.08
KG Petrochem 105.35 -4.96 54.99
Dollar Indus. 10.00 -7.83 54.20
Patspin India 17.50 -4.37 54.11
Hindoo. Mills 323.00 -4.96 53.62
Vardhman Polytex 22.75 -1.94 50.71
Prakash Woollen 47.50 -5.00 48.74
Patspin India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 31.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.08
Patspin India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.60% -17.92% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.84% -25.80% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -40.58% -41.02% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.46% -33.33% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.80% 6.42% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 139.07% 133.56% 17.24% 19.01%

Patspin India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.40
18.40
Week Low/High 17.40
22.00
Month Low/High 17.40
24.00
YEAR Low/High 13.62
44.00
All TIME Low/High 3.25
54.00

