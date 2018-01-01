JUST IN
Pazel International Ltd.

BSE: 504335 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE040N01029
BSE LIVE 15:17 | 26 Aug Pazel International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pazel International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 72547
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.30
Sell Qty 80.00
About Pazel International Ltd.

Pazel International Ltd

Pazel International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pazel International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.53 0.42 502.38
Other Income -
Total Income 2.53 0.42 502.38
Total Expenses 2.26 0.31 629.03
Operating Profit 0.27 0.12 125
Net Profit 0.27 0.11 145.45
Equity Capital 17.61 17.61 -
Pazel International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Visagar Polytex 1.06 3.92 26.10
Swasti Vinayaka 3.71 0.82 25.97
UTL Industries 7.35 4.40 24.25
Pazel Intl. 1.30 -4.41 22.89
Aroma Ent. 46.80 0.00 22.84
Catvision Ltd 40.00 0.76 21.80
Maximus Interna. 34.60 -5.21 21.76
Pazel International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 66.72
Pazel International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.05%
3 Year -78.69% NA 16.70% 18.31%

Pazel International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.30
1.30
Week Low/High 0.00
1.30
Month Low/High 0.00
1.30
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.30
All TIME Low/High 0.52
27.00

