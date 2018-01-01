You are here » Home
» Company
» Pazel International Ltd
Pazel International Ltd.
|BSE: 504335
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE040N01029
|
BSE
LIVE
15:17 | 26 Aug
|
Pazel International Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pazel International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|72547
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.30
|Sell Qty
|80.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|72547
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.30
|Sell Qty
|80.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22.89
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Pazel International Ltd.
Pazel International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pazel International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pazel International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.53
|0.42
|502.38
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.53
|0.42
|502.38
|Total Expenses
|2.26
|0.31
|629.03
|Operating Profit
|0.27
|0.12
|125
|Net Profit
|0.27
|0.11
|145.45
|Equity Capital
|17.61
|17.61
| -
Pazel International Ltd - Peer Group
Pazel International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pazel International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-78.69%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.31%
Pazel International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.30
|
|1.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|All TIME Low/High
|0.52
|
|27.00
Quick Links for Pazel International: