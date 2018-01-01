JUST IN
PBM Polytex Ltd.

BSE: 514087 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE501F01018
BSE 13:52 | 09 Mar 90.00 2.00
(2.27%)
OPEN

88.00

 HIGH

90.00

 LOW

88.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan PBM Polytex Ltd Not listed in NSE
About PBM Polytex Ltd.

PBM Polytex Ltd

PBM Polytex (PPL) was incorporated in Nov.'19 as Petlad Bulakhidas Mills Company. It was taken over by the House of Patodias in 1978. Later, its name was changed to PBM Polytex in Oct.'86. It is chaired by K K Patodia. Other group companies are Patodia Syntex, Rajen & Company, Brijlal Purushottamdas, etc. The company came out with a Rs 1.26-cr public issue in Mar.'90 to meet the long-term work...> More

PBM Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 131.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

PBM Polytex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60.48 43.3 39.68
Other Income 1.39 3.27 -57.49
Total Income 61.86 46.58 32.8
Total Expenses 57.67 42.79 34.77
Operating Profit 4.19 3.79 10.55
Net Profit 1.94 1.5 29.33
Equity Capital 8.13 8.13 -
PBM Polytex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Weizmann 43.80 1.86 75.64
Celebrity Fash. 16.55 -0.60 75.43
Indian CardCloth 163.00 -1.75 74.17
PBM Polytex 90.00 2.27 73.17
R&B Denims 52.00 4.00 72.75
Chandni Text 45.00 1.58 72.63
Arrow Textiles 38.10 -4.03 72.54
PBM Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.29
PBM Polytex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.12% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -8.63% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -3.74% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month -15.17% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 1.47% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 42.07% NA 17.24% 19.03%

PBM Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 88.00
90.00
Week Low/High 84.20
95.00
Month Low/High 84.20
103.00
YEAR Low/High 77.05
124.00
All TIME Low/High 3.05
136.00

