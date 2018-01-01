PBM Polytex Ltd.
|BSE: 514087
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE501F01018
|BSE 13:52 | 09 Mar
|90.00
|
2.00
(2.27%)
|
OPEN
88.00
|
HIGH
90.00
|
LOW
88.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|PBM Polytex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|88.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|88.00
|VOLUME
|112
|52-Week high
|123.80
|52-Week low
|77.05
|P/E
|11.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|85.80
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|90.00
|Sell Qty
|810.00
About PBM Polytex Ltd.
PBM Polytex (PPL) was incorporated in Nov.'19 as Petlad Bulakhidas Mills Company. It was taken over by the House of Patodias in 1978. Later, its name was changed to PBM Polytex in Oct.'86. It is chaired by K K Patodia. Other group companies are Patodia Syntex, Rajen & Company, Brijlal Purushottamdas, etc. The company came out with a Rs 1.26-cr public issue in Mar.'90 to meet the long-term work...> More
PBM Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|73
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.28
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|131.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017.
-
-
PBM Polytex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|60.48
|43.3
|39.68
|Other Income
|1.39
|3.27
|-57.49
|Total Income
|61.86
|46.58
|32.8
|Total Expenses
|57.67
|42.79
|34.77
|Operating Profit
|4.19
|3.79
|10.55
|Net Profit
|1.94
|1.5
|29.33
|Equity Capital
|8.13
|8.13
|-
PBM Polytex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Weizmann
|43.80
|1.86
|75.64
|Celebrity Fash.
|16.55
|-0.60
|75.43
|Indian CardCloth
|163.00
|-1.75
|74.17
|PBM Polytex
|90.00
|2.27
|73.17
|R&B Denims
|52.00
|4.00
|72.75
|Chandni Text
|45.00
|1.58
|72.63
|Arrow Textiles
|38.10
|-4.03
|72.54
PBM Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
PBM Polytex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.12%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-8.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-3.74%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-15.17%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|1.47%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|42.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
PBM Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|88.00
|
|90.00
|Week Low/High
|84.20
|
|95.00
|Month Low/High
|84.20
|
|103.00
|YEAR Low/High
|77.05
|
|124.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.05
|
|136.00
