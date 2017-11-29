JUST IN
PCS Technology Ltd.

BSE: 517119 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE834B01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 22.10 -0.35
(-1.56%)
OPEN

22.50

 HIGH

22.50

 LOW

21.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan PCS Technology Ltd Not listed in NSE
About PCS Technology Ltd.

PCS Technology Ltd

Promoted by Patni Computer Systems Pvt Ltd, PCS Industries was incorporated in Apr.'81 at Andheri, Mumbai. The company manufactures computer hardware -- large custom-built computer systems and peripherals -- and is involved in system designing and integration and assembling computer CPUs with suitable peripherals. It also maintains, on a long-term basis, computer systems provided by it.

PCS Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

PCS Technology Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.17 6.35 -65.83
Other Income 0.87 1.09 -20.18
Total Income 3.04 7.44 -59.14
Total Expenses 2.43 5.78 -57.96
Operating Profit 0.61 1.66 -63.25
Net Profit 0.35 0.92 -61.96
Equity Capital 20.95 20.95 -
PCS Technology Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
WEP Solutions 44.55 2.89 111.91
Moser Baer (I) 3.89 -1.27 86.27
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 59.31
PCS Technology 22.10 -1.56 46.30
MRO-TEK Realty 24.00 -2.24 44.83
Mobile Telecom. 2.71 -4.91 37.80
ECS Biztech 8.44 0.00 17.35
PCS Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.02
Mutual Funds 0.63
Indian Public 26.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.48
PCS Technology Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.92% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.93% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.46% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.16% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -18.00% NA 17.24% 19.02%

PCS Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.75
22.50
Week Low/High 21.75
25.00
Month Low/High 21.75
30.00
YEAR Low/High 19.00
35.00
All TIME Low/High 2.31
214.00

