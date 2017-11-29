PCS Technology Ltd.
|BSE: 517119
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE834B01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|22.10
|
-0.35
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
22.50
|
HIGH
22.50
|
LOW
21.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|PCS Technology Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.45
|VOLUME
|2294
|52-Week high
|34.50
|52-Week low
|19.00
|P/E
|16.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About PCS Technology Ltd.
Promoted by Patni Computer Systems Pvt Ltd, PCS Industries was incorporated in Apr.'81 at Andheri, Mumbai. The company manufactures computer hardware -- large custom-built computer systems and peripherals -- and is involved in system designing and integration and assembling computer CPUs with suitable peripherals. It also maintains, on a long-term basis, computer systems provided by it.
PCS Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.36
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.98
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter And
-
STATEMENT FOR INVESTOR COMPLAINS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
-
-
PCS Technology Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.17
|6.35
|-65.83
|Other Income
|0.87
|1.09
|-20.18
|Total Income
|3.04
|7.44
|-59.14
|Total Expenses
|2.43
|5.78
|-57.96
|Operating Profit
|0.61
|1.66
|-63.25
|Net Profit
|0.35
|0.92
|-61.96
|Equity Capital
|20.95
|20.95
|-
PCS Technology Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|WEP Solutions
|44.55
|2.89
|111.91
|Moser Baer (I)
|3.89
|-1.27
|86.27
|Spel Semiconduct
|12.86
|4.98
|59.31
|PCS Technology
|22.10
|-1.56
|46.30
|MRO-TEK Realty
|24.00
|-2.24
|44.83
|Mobile Telecom.
|2.71
|-4.91
|37.80
|ECS Biztech
|8.44
|0.00
|17.35
PCS Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
PCS Technology Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.92%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.93%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.46%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.16%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-18.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
PCS Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.75
|
|22.50
|Week Low/High
|21.75
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|21.75
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.00
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.31
|
|214.00
