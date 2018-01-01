Pearl Polymers Ltd.
|BSE: 523260
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PEARLPOLY
|ISIN Code: INE844A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|26.20
|
-1.20
(-4.38%)
|
OPEN
27.50
|
HIGH
27.50
|
LOW
26.05
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|25.30
|
-1.30
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
27.50
|
HIGH
27.50
|
LOW
25.30
About Pearl Polymers Ltd.
Incorporated on 12 Feb.'71, Pearl Polymers went public in 1988. It was promoted by technocrats Chand Seth and Harish Seth, both having a long and varied experience in the industry. The company is one of the largest plastic processors in India and has facilities to manufacture PVC compounds, polypropylene blown films, blow-moulded PET bottles and containers, and injection-moulded plastic products. ...> More
Pearl Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|44
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.88
Pearl Polymers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|48.88
|43.17
|13.23
|Other Income
|0.7
|0.15
|366.67
|Total Income
|49.59
|43.32
|14.47
|Total Expenses
|46.71
|40.29
|15.93
|Operating Profit
|2.88
|3.03
|-4.95
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.34
|-52.94
|Equity Capital
|16.83
|16.83
|-
Pearl Polymers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Texmo Pipes
|21.10
|0.24
|52.79
|Sri KPR Inds.
|26.00
|4.00
|52.39
|Polylink Poly.
|23.60
|-3.48
|52.20
|Pearl Polymers
|26.20
|-4.38
|44.09
|Biopac India
|24.95
|-0.99
|43.04
|Swagruha Infra
|6.00
|3.63
|41.10
|Fenoplast
|87.70
|3.30
|40.34
Pearl Polymers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.66%
|-16.23%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.26%
|-19.04%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.14%
|-28.43%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.28%
|-25.26%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-20.61%
|-25.59%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|93.13%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Pearl Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.05
|
|27.50
|Week Low/High
|26.05
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|26.05
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.05
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|143.00
