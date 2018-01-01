Pearl Polymers Ltd

Incorporated on 12 Feb.'71, Pearl Polymers went public in 1988. It was promoted by technocrats Chand Seth and Harish Seth, both having a long and varied experience in the industry. The company is one of the largest plastic processors in India and has facilities to manufacture PVC compounds, polypropylene blown films, blow-moulded PET bottles and containers, and injection-moulded plastic products. ...> More