JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Pearl Polymers Ltd

Pearl Polymers Ltd.

BSE: 523260 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PEARLPOLY ISIN Code: INE844A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 26.20 -1.20
(-4.38%)
OPEN

27.50

 HIGH

27.50

 LOW

26.05
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 25.30 -1.30
(-4.89%)
OPEN

27.50

 HIGH

27.50

 LOW

25.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 27.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 27.40
VOLUME 2107
52-Week high 55.00
52-Week low 26.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 27.50
CLOSE 27.40
VOLUME 2107
52-Week high 55.00
52-Week low 26.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Pearl Polymers Ltd.

Pearl Polymers Ltd

Incorporated on 12 Feb.'71, Pearl Polymers went public in 1988. It was promoted by technocrats Chand Seth and Harish Seth, both having a long and varied experience in the industry. The company is one of the largest plastic processors in India and has facilities to manufacture PVC compounds, polypropylene blown films, blow-moulded PET bottles and containers, and injection-moulded plastic products. ...> More

Pearl Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pearl Polymers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 48.88 43.17 13.23
Other Income 0.7 0.15 366.67
Total Income 49.59 43.32 14.47
Total Expenses 46.71 40.29 15.93
Operating Profit 2.88 3.03 -4.95
Net Profit 0.16 0.34 -52.94
Equity Capital 16.83 16.83 -
> More on Pearl Polymers Ltd Financials Results

Pearl Polymers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Texmo Pipes 21.10 0.24 52.79
Sri KPR Inds. 26.00 4.00 52.39
Polylink Poly. 23.60 -3.48 52.20
Pearl Polymers 26.20 -4.38 44.09
Biopac India 24.95 -0.99 43.04
Swagruha Infra 6.00 3.63 41.10
Fenoplast 87.70 3.30 40.34
> More on Pearl Polymers Ltd Peer Group

Pearl Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 3.51
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 34.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.59
> More on Pearl Polymers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pearl Polymers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.66% -16.23% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.26% -19.04% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.14% -28.43% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.28% -25.26% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -20.61% -25.59% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA 93.13% 17.24% 19.02%

Pearl Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.05
27.50
Week Low/High 26.05
30.00
Month Low/High 26.05
33.00
YEAR Low/High 26.05
55.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
143.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Pearl Polymers: