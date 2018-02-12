Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1986 by a private Indian party. The company mainly produces Washing soap flakes, chips & powder. The company has plants at Malanpur, Bhind, in Madhya Pradesh, and are exporters of shaving cream, Shaving gel, Face & Body Creams, Fairness Cream, Body Lotions, Sun Screen Lotions & Moisturisers, Face wash, Deep Cleansing milk. etc. The company ...> More