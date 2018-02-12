JUST IN
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.

BSE: 524136 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE417E01010
BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar 165.75 -2.25
(-1.34%)
OPEN

169.80

 HIGH

170.00

 LOW

162.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 169.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 168.00
VOLUME 973
52-Week high 198.30
52-Week low 68.00
P/E 12.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 165.75
Buy Qty 60.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1986 by a private Indian party. The company mainly produces Washing soap flakes, chips & powder. The company has plants at Malanpur, Bhind, in Madhya Pradesh, and are exporters of shaving cream, Shaving gel, Face & Body Creams, Fairness Cream, Body Lotions, Sun Screen Lotions & Moisturisers, Face wash, Deep Cleansing milk. etc.

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.27 18 12.61
Other Income -
Total Income 20.27 18 12.61
Total Expenses 17.82 17.52 1.71
Operating Profit 2.45 0.48 410.42
Net Profit 1.49 0.12 1141.67
Equity Capital 2.65 2.65 -
> More on Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Financials Results

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Naturite Agro 97.50 0.00 51.68
Jhandewala Foods 47.00 -0.63 48.22
Chordia Food 151.70 -1.33 45.21
Pee Cee Cosma 165.75 -1.34 43.92
GKB Ophthalmics 105.40 8.10 43.74
Usher Agro 5.21 -1.88 40.47
KLRF Ltd 67.30 -2.96 33.78
> More on Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Peer Group

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.08
> More on Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.77% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 16.15% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.33% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 99.82% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 127.05% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 336.18% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 162.15
170.00
Week Low/High 162.10
185.00
Month Low/High 135.00
198.00
YEAR Low/High 68.00
198.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
198.00

