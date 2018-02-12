Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.
About Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1986 by a private Indian party. The company mainly produces Washing soap flakes, chips & powder. The company has plants at Malanpur, Bhind, in Madhya Pradesh, and are exporters of shaving cream, Shaving gel, Face & Body Creams, Fairness Cream, Body Lotions, Sun Screen Lotions & Moisturisers, Face wash, Deep Cleansing milk. etc.
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|44
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.64
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|68.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.42
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.27
|18
|12.61
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|20.27
|18
|12.61
|Total Expenses
|17.82
|17.52
|1.71
|Operating Profit
|2.45
|0.48
|410.42
|Net Profit
|1.49
|0.12
|1141.67
|Equity Capital
|2.65
|2.65
|-
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Naturite Agro
|97.50
|0.00
|51.68
|Jhandewala Foods
|47.00
|-0.63
|48.22
|Chordia Food
|151.70
|-1.33
|45.21
|Pee Cee Cosma
|165.75
|-1.34
|43.92
|GKB Ophthalmics
|105.40
|8.10
|43.74
|Usher Agro
|5.21
|-1.88
|40.47
|KLRF Ltd
|67.30
|-2.96
|33.78
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.77%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|16.15%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|99.82%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|127.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|336.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|162.15
|
|170.00
|Week Low/High
|162.10
|
|185.00
|Month Low/High
|135.00
|
|198.00
|YEAR Low/High
|68.00
|
|198.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|198.00
