Peeti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531352 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE328D01011
BSE 14:09 | 12 Mar 7.48 0.14
(1.91%)
OPEN

7.48

 HIGH

7.48

 LOW

7.48
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Peeti Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Peeti Securities Ltd.

Peeti Securities Ltd

Peeti Securities Private Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company for which it obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation on January 27, 1995. The Promoter of the Company was Sandeep Peeti / Rajesh Peeti after inheriting the family business of over four decades old have been able to transform it in to its present size and stature....> More

Peeti Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Peeti Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.68 4.41 28.8
Other Income 0.12 0.08 50
Total Income 5.81 4.49 29.4
Total Expenses 5.27 4.16 26.68
Operating Profit 0.54 0.33 63.64
Net Profit 0.39 0.32 21.88
Equity Capital 3.75 3.75 -
Peeti Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thambbi Modern 5.11 -3.95 2.94
Vandana Knitwear 0.27 0.00 2.89
Amit Spinning 0.69 -4.17 2.84
Peeti Securities 7.48 1.91 2.80
Indus Fila 1.27 -4.51 2.63
RSC Internl. 4.58 4.81 2.63
Eureka Inds. 3.00 3.45 2.62
Peeti Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.34
Banks/FIs 1.75
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.21
Peeti Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 12.65% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.03% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 24.67% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Peeti Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.48
7.48
Week Low/High 7.06
7.48
Month Low/High 6.51
7.48
YEAR Low/High 4.67
12.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
42.00

