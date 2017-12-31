Peeti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531352
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE328D01011
|BSE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|7.48
|
0.14
(1.91%)
|
OPEN
7.48
|
HIGH
7.48
|
LOW
7.48
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Peeti Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.48
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.34
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|12.00
|52-Week low
|4.67
|P/E
|3.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.48
|Sell Qty
|539.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Peeti Securities Ltd.
Peeti Securities Private Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company for which it obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation on January 27, 1995. The Promoter of the Company was Sandeep Peeti / Rajesh Peeti after inheriting the family business of over four decades old have been able to transform it in to its present size and stature....> More
Peeti Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.78
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
Peeti Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.68
|4.41
|28.8
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.08
|50
|Total Income
|5.81
|4.49
|29.4
|Total Expenses
|5.27
|4.16
|26.68
|Operating Profit
|0.54
|0.33
|63.64
|Net Profit
|0.39
|0.32
|21.88
|Equity Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|-
Peeti Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Thambbi Modern
|5.11
|-3.95
|2.94
|Vandana Knitwear
|0.27
|0.00
|2.89
|Amit Spinning
|0.69
|-4.17
|2.84
|Peeti Securities
|7.48
|1.91
|2.80
|Indus Fila
|1.27
|-4.51
|2.63
|RSC Internl.
|4.58
|4.81
|2.63
|Eureka Inds.
|3.00
|3.45
|2.62
Peeti Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Peeti Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|12.65%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.03%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|24.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Peeti Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.48
|
|7.48
|Week Low/High
|7.06
|
|7.48
|Month Low/High
|6.51
|
|7.48
|YEAR Low/High
|4.67
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|42.00
