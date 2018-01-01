JUST IN
Peninsula Land Ltd.

BSE: 503031 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: PENINLAND ISIN Code: INE138A01028
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 23.90 0.25
(1.06%)
OPEN

24.40

 HIGH

24.75

 LOW

23.25
NSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 23.80 0.20
(0.85%)
OPEN

24.30

 HIGH

24.55

 LOW

23.25
About Peninsula Land Ltd.

Peninsula Land Ltd

Peninsula Land Limited (PLL), the real estate arm of the brand Peninsula under the group of Ashok Piramal Group was incorporated on 10th August 1871 as a textile unit in the name of The Morarjee Goculdas Spinning & Weaving Company Limited. PLL is known for its concept based architectures in the commercial, retail and residential sectors.

Peninsula Land Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   667
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Peninsula Land Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 277.51 16.49 1582.9
Other Income 48.62 48.47 0.31
Total Income 326.13 64.96 402.05
Total Expenses 290.03 27.13 969.04
Operating Profit 36.1 37.83 -4.57
Net Profit -48.66 -20.45 -137.95
Equity Capital 55.9 55.9 -
Peninsula Land Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prozone Intu 53.35 -1.84 814.12
Texmaco Infrast. 57.00 0.44 726.18
Vipul Ltd 59.15 -0.50 709.80
Peninsula Land 23.90 1.06 667.29
Shrist Infra 290.00 0.35 643.80
Emami Infra. 258.70 -0.17 628.64
Arihant Super. 129.90 -0.76 534.67
Peninsula Land Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.37
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 6.74
Insurance 4.46
Mutual Funds 0.72
Indian Public 18.10
Custodians 1.58
Other 12.71
Peninsula Land Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.81% -15.75% 0.07% -0.95%
1 Month -24.13% -17.22% -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month -35.23% -31.31% 1.63% 0.91%
6 Month 2.58% 9.17% 5.01% 4.27%
1 Year 29.89% 31.49% 16.66% 16.04%
3 Year -25.31% -26.54% 16.73% 18.30%

Peninsula Land Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.25
24.75
Week Low/High 22.50
28.00
Month Low/High 22.50
33.00
YEAR Low/High 16.30
44.00
All TIME Low/High 0.74
580.00

