Peninsula Land Ltd.
|BSE: 503031
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: PENINLAND
|ISIN Code: INE138A01028
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|23.90
|
0.25
(1.06%)
|
OPEN
24.40
|
HIGH
24.75
|
LOW
23.25
|NSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|23.80
|
0.20
(0.85%)
|
OPEN
24.30
|
HIGH
24.55
|
LOW
23.25
|OPEN
|24.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.65
|VOLUME
|97216
|52-Week high
|44.00
|52-Week low
|16.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|667
|Buy Price
|23.70
|Buy Qty
|245.00
|Sell Price
|23.90
|Sell Qty
|1070.00
|OPEN
|24.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.60
|VOLUME
|269690
|52-Week high
|44.00
|52-Week low
|16.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|667
|Buy Price
|23.70
|Buy Qty
|80.00
|Sell Price
|23.80
|Sell Qty
|61.00
|OPEN
|24.40
|CLOSE
|23.65
|VOLUME
|97216
|52-Week high
|44.00
|52-Week low
|16.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|667
|Buy Price
|23.70
|Buy Qty
|245.00
|Sell Price
|23.90
|Sell Qty
|1070.00
|OPEN
|24.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.60
|VOLUME
|269690
|52-Week high
|44.00
|52-Week low
|16.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|667.29
|Buy Price
|23.70
|Buy Qty
|80.00
|Sell Price
|23.80
|Sell Qty
|61.00
About Peninsula Land Ltd.
Peninsula Land Limited (PLL), the real estate arm of the brand Peninsula under the group of Ashok Piramal Group was incorporated on 10th August 1871 as a textile unit in the name of The Morarjee Goculdas Spinning & Weaving Company Limited. PLL is known for its concept based architectures in the commercial, retail and residential sectors. The commercial projects of the company are undergone in the ...> More
Peninsula Land Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|667
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jul 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
Announcement
Peninsula Land Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|277.51
|16.49
|1582.9
|Other Income
|48.62
|48.47
|0.31
|Total Income
|326.13
|64.96
|402.05
|Total Expenses
|290.03
|27.13
|969.04
|Operating Profit
|36.1
|37.83
|-4.57
|Net Profit
|-48.66
|-20.45
|-137.95
|Equity Capital
|55.9
|55.9
|-
Peninsula Land Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prozone Intu
|53.35
|-1.84
|814.12
|Texmaco Infrast.
|57.00
|0.44
|726.18
|Vipul Ltd
|59.15
|-0.50
|709.80
|Peninsula Land
|23.90
|1.06
|667.29
|Shrist Infra
|290.00
|0.35
|643.80
|Emami Infra.
|258.70
|-0.17
|628.64
|Arihant Super.
|129.90
|-0.76
|534.67
Peninsula Land Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Peninsula Land Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.81%
|-15.75%
|0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-24.13%
|-17.22%
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-35.23%
|-31.31%
|1.63%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|2.58%
|9.17%
|5.01%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|29.89%
|31.49%
|16.66%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-25.31%
|-26.54%
|16.73%
|18.30%
Peninsula Land Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.25
|
|24.75
|Week Low/High
|22.50
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|22.50
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.30
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.74
|
|580.00
Quick Links for Peninsula Land:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices