Pennar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513228 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: PENIND ISIN Code: INE932A01024
BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 55.05 -0.20
(-0.36%)
OPEN

55.90

 HIGH

56.65

 LOW

55.05
NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar 56.05 0.55
(0.99%)
OPEN

56.25

 HIGH

56.70

 LOW

55.50
About Pennar Industries Ltd.

Pennar Industries Ltd

Pennar Industries Ltd, formerly known as Pennar Steels, incorporated in Aug.'75, was promoted in the joint sector by J Naresh Kumar along with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC). PSL manufactures cold-rolled coils (CRCs) of narrow width, upto 700 mm, which are supplied to the automobile and the white goods industries. In the automobile sector, the company's clients inclu...

Pennar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   662
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.99
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pennar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 414.91 393.64 5.4
Other Income 1.96 2.03 -3.45
Total Income 416.87 395.67 5.36
Total Expenses 371.37 351.59 5.63
Operating Profit 45.5 44.08 3.22
Net Profit 17.44 14 24.57
Equity Capital 60.17 60.17 -
Pennar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gallantt Ispat 270.00 -3.00 762.48
Man Inds. 126.40 2.97 721.74
Beekay Steel Ind 359.65 -0.29 685.85
Pennar Inds. 55.05 -0.36 662.47
Orissa Sponge 219.40 -4.98 653.59
Kamdhenu 264.00 2.76 617.76
Gandhi Spl. Tube 408.30 0.39 600.20
Pennar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.37
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 10.58
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 9.13
Indian Public 33.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.75
Pennar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.26% -3.53% 0.58% -0.30%
1 Month -14.72% -13.57% -1.05% -0.27%
3 Month -11.50% -12.97% 2.15% 1.57%
6 Month -14.32% -13.57% 5.54% 4.95%
1 Year 33.94% 38.05% 17.25% 16.80%
3 Year 1.76% 5.95% 17.32% 19.07%

Pennar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.05
56.65
Week Low/High 52.70
59.00
Month Low/High 52.70
67.00
YEAR Low/High 40.00
79.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
160.00

Quick Links for Pennar Industries: