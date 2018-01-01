Pennar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513228
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: PENIND
|ISIN Code: INE932A01024
|BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|55.05
|
-0.20
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
55.90
|
HIGH
56.65
|
LOW
55.05
|NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|56.05
|
0.55
(0.99%)
|
OPEN
56.25
|
HIGH
56.70
|
LOW
55.50
About Pennar Industries Ltd.
Pennar Industries Ltd, formerly known as Pennar Steels, incorporated in Aug.'75, was promoted in the joint sector by J Naresh Kumar along with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC). PSL manufactures cold-rolled coils (CRCs) of narrow width, upto 700 mm, which are supplied to the automobile and the white goods industries. In the automobile sector, the company's clients inclu...> More
Pennar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|662
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.99
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|30.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.80
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Pennar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|414.91
|393.64
|5.4
|Other Income
|1.96
|2.03
|-3.45
|Total Income
|416.87
|395.67
|5.36
|Total Expenses
|371.37
|351.59
|5.63
|Operating Profit
|45.5
|44.08
|3.22
|Net Profit
|17.44
|14
|24.57
|Equity Capital
|60.17
|60.17
|-
Pennar Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gallantt Ispat
|270.00
|-3.00
|762.48
|Man Inds.
|126.40
|2.97
|721.74
|Beekay Steel Ind
|359.65
|-0.29
|685.85
|Pennar Inds.
|55.05
|-0.36
|662.47
|Orissa Sponge
|219.40
|-4.98
|653.59
|Kamdhenu
|264.00
|2.76
|617.76
|Gandhi Spl. Tube
|408.30
|0.39
|600.20
Pennar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pennar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.26%
|-3.53%
|0.58%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-14.72%
|-13.57%
|-1.05%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|-11.50%
|-12.97%
|2.15%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|-14.32%
|-13.57%
|5.54%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|33.94%
|38.05%
|17.25%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|1.76%
|5.95%
|17.32%
|19.07%
Pennar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.05
|
|56.65
|Week Low/High
|52.70
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|52.70
|
|67.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.00
|
|79.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|160.00
