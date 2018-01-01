You are here » Home
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd.
|BSE: 500329
|Sector: Media
|NSE: PENTSFWARE
|ISIN Code: INE202A01022
|OPEN
|0.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.63
|VOLUME
|19000
|52-Week high
|0.90
|52-Week low
|0.53
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.60
|Sell Qty
|134700.00
|OPEN
|0.60
|CLOSE
|0.63
|VOLUME
|19000
|52-Week high
|0.90
|52-Week low
|0.53
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.60
|Sell Qty
|134700.00
About Pentamedia Graphics Ltd.
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd(formerly Pentafour Software & Exports Ltd) [PGL], promoted by V Ramakrishnan and associates was incorporated in May'76 to manufacture and trade consumer durables and electronic items such as air conditioners, UPS, water heaters, stabilisers, etc, and to render consultancy services in project finance and administration. PGL has been supplying these products to reputed compan...> More
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.37
|1.3
|-71.54
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.37
|1.3
|-71.54
|Total Expenses
|0.22
|0.6
|-63.33
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.7
|-78.57
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.19
|-89.47
|Equity Capital
|41.5
|41.5
| -
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - Peer Group
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.02%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.63%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.54%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.92%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-9.09%
|NA
|16.56%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-36.84%
|NA
|16.63%
|18.24%
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.60
|
|0.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.60
|YEAR Low/High
|0.53
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|2131.00
