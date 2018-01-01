JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd.

BSE: 500329 Sector: Media
NSE: PENTSFWARE ISIN Code: INE202A01022
BSE LIVE 09:52 | 05 Feb Pentamedia Graphics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.63
VOLUME 19000
52-Week high 0.90
52-Week low 0.53
P/E 30.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.60
Sell Qty 134700.00
OPEN 0.60
CLOSE 0.63
VOLUME 19000
52-Week high 0.90
52-Week low 0.53
P/E 30.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.60
Sell Qty 134700.00

About Pentamedia Graphics Ltd.

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd(formerly Pentafour Software & Exports Ltd) [PGL], promoted by V Ramakrishnan and associates was incorporated in May'76 to manufacture and trade consumer durables and electronic items such as air conditioners, UPS, water heaters, stabilisers, etc, and to render consultancy services in project finance and administration. PGL has been supplying these products to reputed compan...> More

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.37 1.3 -71.54
Other Income -
Total Income 0.37 1.3 -71.54
Total Expenses 0.22 0.6 -63.33
Operating Profit 0.15 0.7 -78.57
Net Profit 0.02 0.19 -89.47
Equity Capital 41.5 41.5 -
> More on Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Financials Results

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sadhna Broadcast 36.60 0.00 36.71
Oyeeee Media 22.32 -1.98 33.06
G V Films 0.73 -3.95 26.91
Pentamedia Graph 0.60 -4.76 24.90
Purple Entertain 27.45 4.57 23.74
Prit Nandy Comm. 16.30 0.00 23.59
Picturehouse 4.00 2.04 20.90
> More on Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Peer Group

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.33
Banks/FIs 9.89
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.30
> More on Pentamedia Graphics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.02% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.63% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.54% 0.86%
6 Month NA NA 4.92% 4.22%
1 Year -9.09% NA 16.56% 15.99%
3 Year -36.84% NA 16.63% 18.24%

Pentamedia Graphics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.60
0.60
Week Low/High 0.00
0.60
Month Low/High 0.00
0.60
YEAR Low/High 0.53
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.42
2131.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Pentamedia Graphics: