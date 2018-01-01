JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524210 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE702E01015
BSE 15:21 | 08 Mar 15.00 0.65
(4.53%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.35
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 27.75
52-Week low 8.63
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 15.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 15.00
CLOSE 14.35
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 27.75
52-Week low 8.63
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 15.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 1986 .The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing chemicals such as Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate and Acetaldehyde The factory of the Company is located at MIDC Lote Parshuram Industrial Estate, Khed Taluka Ratnagiri district Maharashtra. The total plot area is 91429 Sq. Mtr. The existing plant is built up on 12658 Sq. Mtr....> More

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.15 -60
Other Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Income 0.08 0.18 -55.56
Total Expenses 0.17 0.43 -60.47
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.24 62.5
Net Profit -0.11 -0.97 88.66
Equity Capital 6.27 6.27 -
> More on Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Financials Results

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Omkar Pharmachem 10.20 4.94 10.28
Refnol Resins 33.05 3.93 10.21
Noble Explochem 4.90 2.30 9.42
Pentokey Organy 15.00 4.53 9.40
Organic Coatings 12.08 -3.51 9.27
Bhagawati Oxygen 36.90 -4.90 8.52
Ritesh Intl. 8.65 1.88 7.40
> More on Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Peer Group

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.72
Banks/FIs 2.24
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 22.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.42
> More on Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -35.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.28% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 65.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.00
15.00
Week Low/High 14.35
15.00
Month Low/High 14.35
20.00
YEAR Low/High 8.63
28.00
All TIME Low/High 0.22
53.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Pentokey Organy (India):