Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 1986 .The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing chemicals such as Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate and Acetaldehyde The factory of the Company is located at MIDC Lote Parshuram Industrial Estate, Khed Taluka Ratnagiri district Maharashtra. The total plot area is 91429 Sq. Mtr. The existing plant is built up on 12658 Sq. Mtr....> More