Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524210
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE702E01015
|
BSE
15:21 | 08 Mar
|
15.00
|
0.65
(4.53%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.35
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|27.75
|52-Week low
|8.63
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|15.00
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 1986 .The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing chemicals such as Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate and Acetaldehyde The factory of the Company is located at MIDC Lote Parshuram Industrial Estate, Khed Taluka Ratnagiri district Maharashtra. The total plot area is 91429 Sq. Mtr. The existing plant is built up on 12658 Sq. Mtr....> More
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.15
|-60
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.18
|-55.56
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.43
|-60.47
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.24
|62.5
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|-0.97
|88.66
|Equity Capital
|6.27
|6.27
| -
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-35.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.28%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|65.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.00
|
|15.00
|Week Low/High
|14.35
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|14.35
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.63
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.22
|
|53.00
