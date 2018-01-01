JUST IN
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.

BSE: 521062 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE814L01013
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 1.88 -0.09
(-4.57%)
OPEN

1.88

 HIGH

1.88

 LOW

1.88
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.97
VOLUME 501
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 1.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.88
Sell Qty 16957.00
About Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Limited is engaged in the entertainment and media industry in India. It provides various event management related services, including event concepts and designs, audio-video production, communication materials, multimedia set up, and designing services. The company was formerly known as New Bombay Printing & Dyeing Mills Ltd and changed its name to Perfect - Octav...> More

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.35 -
Total Income 0.35 -
Total Expenses 0.23 0.02 1050
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.02 700
Net Profit -0.21 -1.02 79.41
Equity Capital 34.7 34.7 -
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sri Lak.Sar.Arni 19.90 -4.78 6.63
Mavi Industries 8.50 0.00 6.62
LWS Knitwear 13.02 -4.96 6.59
Perfect-Octave 1.88 -4.57 6.52
Junction Fabrics 24.20 -5.10 6.51
Khator Fibre 15.22 4.97 6.47
Tuni Text. Mills 0.49 0.00 6.40
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 7.76
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 52.33
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.53% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.94% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 26.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.44% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -33.10% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -90.38% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.88
1.88
Week Low/High 1.88
2.00
Month Low/High 1.46
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.20
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
49.00

