Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 521062
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE814L01013
BSE
15:14 | 12 Mar
1.88
-0.09
(-4.57%)
OPEN
1.88
HIGH
1.88
LOW
1.88
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.97
|VOLUME
|501
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.88
|Sell Qty
|16957.00
|OPEN
|1.88
|CLOSE
|1.97
|VOLUME
|501
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.88
|Sell Qty
|16957.00
About Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Limited is engaged in the entertainment and media industry in India. It provides various event management related services, including event concepts and designs, audio-video production, communication materials, multimedia set up, and designing services.
The company was formerly known as New Bombay Printing & Dyeing Mills Ltd and changed its name to Perfect - Octav...> More
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - Financial Results
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - Peer Group
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.94%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|26.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.44%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-33.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-90.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.88
|
|1.88
|Week Low/High
|1.88
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.46
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.20
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|49.00
