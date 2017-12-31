JUST IN
Perfectpac Ltd.

BSE: 526435 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE759I01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 272.20 9.20
(3.50%)
OPEN

255.00

 HIGH

272.35

 LOW

249.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Perfectpac Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Perfectpac Ltd.

Perfectpac Ltd

Perfectpac Ltd was incorporated in the year 1973. The company was one of the pioneers in the manufacture of corrugated fiberboard containers and is today one of the largest units in Northern India. Located at Faridabad on a 20,000 Sq.Mtrs. plot area the unit has an installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum . The Company believes in continuous upgradation of its plant & machinery with the result that...> More

Perfectpac Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 157.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Perfectpac Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.22 17.62 -2.27
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 17.22 17.64 -2.38
Total Expenses 15.81 16.41 -3.66
Operating Profit 1.41 1.23 14.63
Net Profit 0.57 0.45 26.67
Equity Capital 1.33 1.33 -
Perfectpac Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polyspin Exports 120.50 -4.97 48.20
Shetron 51.80 1.77 46.62
Ecoplast 137.95 0.47 41.38
Perfectpac 272.20 3.50 36.20
Aikyam Intell. 7.10 -1.93 32.73
Guj. Raffia Inds 58.25 -4.98 29.07
Mewar Polytex 71.00 0.00 22.93
Perfectpac Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.41
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.25
Perfectpac Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.31% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 1.80% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 60.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 121.30% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Perfectpac Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 249.85
272.35
Week Low/High 240.35
275.00
Month Low/High 235.60
284.00
YEAR Low/High 113.05
436.00
All TIME Low/High 1.36
436.00

