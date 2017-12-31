Perfectpac Ltd.
|BSE: 526435
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE759I01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|272.20
|
9.20
(3.50%)
|
OPEN
255.00
|
HIGH
272.35
|
LOW
249.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Perfectpac Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|255.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|263.00
|VOLUME
|96
|52-Week high
|436.00
|52-Week low
|113.05
|P/E
|14.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|255.00
|CLOSE
|263.00
|VOLUME
|96
|52-Week high
|436.00
|52-Week low
|113.05
|P/E
|14.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Perfectpac Ltd.
Perfectpac Ltd was incorporated in the year 1973. The company was one of the pioneers in the manufacture of corrugated fiberboard containers and is today one of the largest units in Northern India. Located at Faridabad on a 20,000 Sq.Mtrs. plot area the unit has an installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum . The Company believes in continuous upgradation of its plant & machinery with the result that...> More
Perfectpac Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|36
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.87
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|157.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.72
Perfectpac Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.22
|17.62
|-2.27
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|17.22
|17.64
|-2.38
|Total Expenses
|15.81
|16.41
|-3.66
|Operating Profit
|1.41
|1.23
|14.63
|Net Profit
|0.57
|0.45
|26.67
|Equity Capital
|1.33
|1.33
|-
Perfectpac Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Polyspin Exports
|120.50
|-4.97
|48.20
|Shetron
|51.80
|1.77
|46.62
|Ecoplast
|137.95
|0.47
|41.38
|Perfectpac
|272.20
|3.50
|36.20
|Aikyam Intell.
|7.10
|-1.93
|32.73
|Guj. Raffia Inds
|58.25
|-4.98
|29.07
|Mewar Polytex
|71.00
|0.00
|22.93
Perfectpac Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Perfectpac Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.31%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|1.80%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|60.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|121.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Perfectpac Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|249.85
|
|272.35
|Week Low/High
|240.35
|
|275.00
|Month Low/High
|235.60
|
|284.00
|YEAR Low/High
|113.05
|
|436.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.36
|
|436.00
