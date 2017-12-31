Perfectpac Ltd

Perfectpac Ltd was incorporated in the year 1973. The company was one of the pioneers in the manufacture of corrugated fiberboard containers and is today one of the largest units in Northern India. Located at Faridabad on a 20,000 Sq.Mtrs. plot area the unit has an installed capacity of 9000 MT per annum . The Company believes in continuous upgradation of its plant & machinery with the result that...> More