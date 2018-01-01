Permanent Magnets Ltd.
|BSE: 504132
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: PERMAGNET
|ISIN Code: INE418E01018
|BSE LIVE 12:57 | 12 Mar
|94.40
|
2.15
(2.33%)
|
OPEN
96.70
|
HIGH
96.85
|
LOW
89.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Permanent Magnets Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|96.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|92.25
|VOLUME
|909
|52-Week high
|125.35
|52-Week low
|18.80
|P/E
|36.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|91.50
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|95.45
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|96.70
|CLOSE
|92.25
|VOLUME
|909
|52-Week high
|125.35
|52-Week low
|18.80
|P/E
|36.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|91.50
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|95.45
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81.18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Permanent Magnets Ltd.
Permanent Magnets (PML) was incorporated in 1960. It is currently being managed by Shreeram Taparia, chairman and Shyam Sunder Taparia, managing director. In Jan.'91, the company came out with a rights issue of 0.77 lac equity shares of Rs.100 at par, aggregating Rs.77.49 lac on a 1:1 basis, to finance capital expenditure and meet long-term working capital requirements. PML produces two types ...> More
Permanent Magnets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|81
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.58
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.59
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.94
Announcement
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
-
Intimation For Board Meeting Which Is Scheduled To Be Held On February 13 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Permanent Magnets Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|24.08
|16.16
|49.01
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.02
|5100
|Total Income
|25.12
|16.17
|55.35
|Total Expenses
|22.21
|14.72
|50.88
|Operating Profit
|2.91
|1.45
|100.69
|Net Profit
|1.78
|0.48
|270.83
|Equity Capital
|8.6
|8.6
|-
Permanent Magnets Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|DHP India
|503.90
|4.99
|151.17
|MIC Electronics
|6.42
|4.90
|141.40
|Sharp India
|40.35
|-4.95
|104.67
|Permanent Magnet
|94.40
|2.33
|81.18
|Zicom Electron.
|19.25
|0.00
|79.35
|Kernex Microsys.
|37.55
|-1.70
|46.94
|Incap
|80.50
|0.63
|41.30
Permanent Magnets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Permanent Magnets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|NA
|-0.01%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|2.33%
|NA
|-1.62%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|17.63%
|NA
|1.56%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|84.74%
|NA
|4.93%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|334.02%
|NA
|16.58%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|648.61%
|NA
|16.64%
|18.26%
Permanent Magnets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|89.70
|
|96.85
|Week Low/High
|87.00
|
|101.00
|Month Low/High
|85.60
|
|110.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.80
|
|125.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|125.00
Quick Links for Permanent Magnets:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices