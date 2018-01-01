JUST IN
Permanent Magnets Ltd.

BSE: 504132 Sector: Engineering
NSE: PERMAGNET ISIN Code: INE418E01018
BSE LIVE 12:57 | 12 Mar 94.40 2.15
(2.33%)
OPEN

96.70

 HIGH

96.85

 LOW

89.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Permanent Magnets Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 96.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 92.25
VOLUME 909
52-Week high 125.35
52-Week low 18.80
P/E 36.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 81
Buy Price 91.50
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 95.45
Sell Qty 40.00
About Permanent Magnets Ltd.

Permanent Magnets Ltd

Permanent Magnets (PML) was incorporated in 1960. It is currently being managed by Shreeram Taparia, chairman and Shyam Sunder Taparia, managing director. In Jan.'91, the company came out with a rights issue of 0.77 lac equity shares of Rs.100 at par, aggregating Rs.77.49 lac on a 1:1 basis, to finance capital expenditure and meet long-term working capital requirements. PML produces two types

Permanent Magnets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   81
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Permanent Magnets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 24.08 16.16 49.01
Other Income 1.04 0.02 5100
Total Income 25.12 16.17 55.35
Total Expenses 22.21 14.72 50.88
Operating Profit 2.91 1.45 100.69
Net Profit 1.78 0.48 270.83
Equity Capital 8.6 8.6 -
Permanent Magnets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DHP India 503.90 4.99 151.17
MIC Electronics 6.42 4.90 141.40
Sharp India 40.35 -4.95 104.67
Permanent Magnet 94.40 2.33 81.18
Zicom Electron. 19.25 0.00 79.35
Kernex Microsys. 37.55 -1.70 46.94
Incap 80.50 0.63 41.30
Permanent Magnets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.81
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.99
Permanent Magnets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.42% NA -0.01% -0.98%
1 Month 2.33% NA -1.62% -0.95%
3 Month 17.63% NA 1.56% 0.88%
6 Month 84.74% NA 4.93% 4.24%
1 Year 334.02% NA 16.58% 16.01%
3 Year 648.61% NA 16.64% 18.26%

Permanent Magnets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 89.70
96.85
Week Low/High 87.00
101.00
Month Low/High 85.60
110.00
YEAR Low/High 18.80
125.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
125.00

