JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Pervasive Commodities Ltd

Pervasive Commodities Ltd.

BSE: 517172 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443P01020
BSE 14:21 | 14 Sep Pervasive Commodities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pervasive Commodities Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.15
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 9.60
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1.16
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 9.60
Buy Qty 900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 9.60
CLOSE 9.15
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 9.60
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1.16
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 9.60
Buy Qty 900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Pervasive Commodities Ltd.

Pervasive Commodities Ltd

Pervasive Commodities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.16
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 2.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] -8.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pervasive Commodities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.65 0.01 26400
Other Income -
Total Income 2.65 0.01 26400
Total Expenses 2.63 0.02 13050
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.01 300
Net Profit 0.02 -0.01 300
Equity Capital 0.1 0.1 -
> More on Pervasive Commodities Ltd Financials Results

Pervasive Commodities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Modella Woollens 5.09 4.95 0.46
Blue Pearl 15.38 4.98 0.40
Acclaim Indus. 0.63 5.00 0.32
Pervasive Comm. 9.60 4.92 0.10
> More on Pervasive Commodities Ltd Peer Group

Pervasive Commodities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.33
Banks/FIs 9.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.11
> More on Pervasive Commodities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pervasive Commodities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Pervasive Commodities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.60
9.60
Week Low/High 0.00
9.60
Month Low/High 0.00
9.60
YEAR Low/High 0.00
9.60
All TIME Low/High 9.15
35.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Pervasive Commodities: