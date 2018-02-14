You are here » Home
» Company
» Pervasive Commodities Ltd
Pervasive Commodities Ltd.
|BSE: 517172
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443P01020
|
BSE
14:21 | 14 Sep
|
Pervasive Commodities Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pervasive Commodities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.15
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|9.60
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|9.60
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|9.60
|CLOSE
|9.15
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|9.60
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|9.60
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Pervasive Commodities Ltd.
Pervasive Commodities Ltd
Pervasive Commodities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pervasive Commodities Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pervasive Commodities Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.65
|0.01
|26400
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.65
|0.01
|26400
|Total Expenses
|2.63
|0.02
|13050
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-0.01
|300
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.01
|300
|Equity Capital
|0.1
|0.1
| -
Pervasive Commodities Ltd - Peer Group
Pervasive Commodities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pervasive Commodities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Pervasive Commodities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.60
|
|9.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.60
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.60
|All TIME Low/High
|9.15
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Pervasive Commodities: