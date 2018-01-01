JUST IN
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd.

BSE: 530381 Sector: Engineering
NSE: PETRONENGG ISIN Code: INE742A01019
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 94.85 0.90
(0.96%)
OPEN

92.50

 HIGH

96.00

 LOW

92.50
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 92.30 -1.40
(-1.49%)
OPEN

95.00

 HIGH

95.00

 LOW

90.60
OPEN 92.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 93.95
VOLUME 5091
52-Week high 217.15
52-Week low 91.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 72
Buy Price 94.85
Buy Qty 38.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Petron Engineering Construction Ltd.

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'76, Petron Engineering (Petron) was promoted by R S Ambekar, M K Nair and S Chukerbutty. Other companies promoted by them include Petron Civil Engineering. Petron Exports, Gujarat Rockwell, etc. Petron has five divisions Construction Division, Rockwool Division, Petron Mechanical Industries Division, Petrofab Division, Petrotech (EPC) Division.

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 177.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.98 94.64 -56.7
Other Income 0.29 1.63 -82.21
Total Income 41.27 96.27 -57.13
Total Expenses 122.5 91 34.62
Operating Profit -81.23 5.27 -1641.37
Net Profit -58.54 -1.82 -3116.48
Equity Capital 7.54 7.54 -
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
AGI Infra 175.05 -5.38 178.90
Gammon India 4.65 -4.91 171.84
Supreme Infra. 57.70 -0.17 148.29
Petron Engg 94.85 0.96 71.52
Mukand Engineers 38.60 0.78 48.52
Tantia Constr. 13.75 -1.08 39.52
Tarini Internat. 29.00 -3.81 37.70
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.32
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.09% -14.93% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -28.31% -29.86% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -29.74% -30.29% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.37% -30.05% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.56% -34.95% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -60.35% -57.91% 17.24% 19.01%

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 92.50
96.00
Week Low/High 91.05
114.00
Month Low/High 91.05
136.00
YEAR Low/High 91.05
217.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
560.00

