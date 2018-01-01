You are here » Home
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd.
|BSE: 530381
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: PETRONENGG
|ISIN Code: INE742A01019
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
94.85
|
0.90
(0.96%)
|
OPEN
92.50
|
HIGH
96.00
|
LOW
92.50
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
92.30
|
-1.40
(-1.49%)
|
OPEN
95.00
|
HIGH
95.00
|
LOW
90.60
About Petron Engineering Construction Ltd.
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd
Incorporated in Jul.'76, Petron Engineering (Petron) was promoted by R S Ambekar, M K Nair and S Chukerbutty. Other companies promoted by them include Petron Civil Engineering. Petron Exports, Gujarat Rockwell, etc.
Petron has five divisions Construction Division, Rockwool Division, Petron Mechanical Industries Division, Petrofab Division, Petrotech (EPC) Division. Through all this it provides...> More
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.98
|94.64
|-56.7
|Other Income
|0.29
|1.63
|-82.21
|Total Income
|41.27
|96.27
|-57.13
|Total Expenses
|122.5
|91
|34.62
|Operating Profit
|-81.23
|5.27
|-1641.37
|Net Profit
|-58.54
|-1.82
|-3116.48
|Equity Capital
|7.54
|7.54
| -
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - Peer Group
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.09%
|-14.93%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-28.31%
|-29.86%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-29.74%
|-30.29%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.37%
|-30.05%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.56%
|-34.95%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-60.35%
|-57.91%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Petron Engineering Construction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|92.50
|
|96.00
|Week Low/High
|91.05
|
|114.00
|Month Low/High
|91.05
|
|136.00
|YEAR Low/High
|91.05
|
|217.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|560.00
