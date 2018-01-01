JUST IN
Pfizer Ltd.

BSE: 500680 Sector: Health care
NSE: PFIZER ISIN Code: INE182A01018
BSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar 2188.00 -5.75
(-0.26%)
OPEN

2186.45

 HIGH

2190.40

 LOW

2175.40
NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 2193.95 -2.95
(-0.13%)
OPEN

2199.00

 HIGH

2199.00

 LOW

2176.05
About Pfizer Ltd.

Pfizer Ltd

Pfizer Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,010
EPS - TTM () [*S] 70.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.91
Book Value / Share () [*S] 542.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pfizer Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 456.54 491.38 -7.09
Other Income 32.08 45.56 -29.59
Total Income 488.62 536.94 -9
Total Expenses 338.61 429.22 -21.11
Operating Profit 150.01 107.72 39.26
Net Profit 87.24 62.37 39.87
Equity Capital 45.75 45.75 -
Pfizer Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Syngene Intl. 576.00 0.00 11520.00
ERIS Lifescience 810.20 3.22 11140.25
Alembic Pharma 538.20 0.85 10145.07
Pfizer 2188.00 -0.26 10010.10
Ipca Labs. 683.00 0.47 8619.46
Wockhardt 740.00 -1.25 8187.36
Strides Shasun 659.10 -0.51 5898.95
Pfizer Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.92
Banks/FIs 0.47
FIIs 3.08
Insurance 2.84
Mutual Funds 8.30
Indian Public 14.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.03
Pfizer Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.56% -3.90% -0.08% -0.96%
1 Month -5.56% -5.00% -1.69% -0.93%
3 Month 6.83% 12.52% 1.48% 0.90%
6 Month 19.08% 20.53% 4.86% 4.26%
1 Year 26.37% 26.21% 16.50% 16.02%
3 Year 1.42% 2.37% 16.56% 18.28%

Pfizer Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2175.40
2190.40
Week Low/High 2150.20
2271.00
Month Low/High 2150.20
2355.00
YEAR Low/High 1625.00
2365.00
All TIME Low/High 25.00
2724.00

