Pfizer Ltd.
|BSE: 500680
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: PFIZER
|ISIN Code: INE182A01018
|BSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar
|2188.00
|
-5.75
(-0.26%)
|
OPEN
2186.45
|
HIGH
2190.40
|
LOW
2175.40
|NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|2193.95
|
-2.95
(-0.13%)
|
OPEN
2199.00
|
HIGH
2199.00
|
LOW
2176.05
|OPEN
|2186.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2193.75
|VOLUME
|745
|52-Week high
|2365.00
|52-Week low
|1625.00
|P/E
|30.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,010
|Buy Price
|2180.55
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|2189.95
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|2199.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2196.90
|VOLUME
|2780
|52-Week high
|2369.80
|52-Week low
|1642.00
|P/E
|30.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,010
|Buy Price
|2191.10
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|2195.15
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|2186.45
|CLOSE
|2193.75
|VOLUME
|745
|52-Week high
|2365.00
|52-Week low
|1625.00
|P/E
|30.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,010
|Buy Price
|2180.55
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|2189.95
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|2199.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2196.90
|VOLUME
|2780
|52-Week high
|2369.80
|52-Week low
|1642.00
|P/E
|30.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10010.10
|Buy Price
|2191.10
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|2195.15
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Pfizer Ltd.
Pfizer Limited (PL) is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India with a consistent `higher than market' growth rate, it came to the Indian market in 21st November of the year 1950 through a company named Dumex Limited. The first production facility was set up at Darukhanna in Mumbai, where products like Protinex and Isonex (isoniazid - an anti -TB drug) were manufactured. Subseq...> More
Pfizer Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,010
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|70.74
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.93
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.91
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|542.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.04
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
-
Pfizer Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|456.54
|491.38
|-7.09
|Other Income
|32.08
|45.56
|-29.59
|Total Income
|488.62
|536.94
|-9
|Total Expenses
|338.61
|429.22
|-21.11
|Operating Profit
|150.01
|107.72
|39.26
|Net Profit
|87.24
|62.37
|39.87
|Equity Capital
|45.75
|45.75
|-
Pfizer Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Syngene Intl.
|576.00
|0.00
|11520.00
|ERIS Lifescience
|810.20
|3.22
|11140.25
|Alembic Pharma
|538.20
|0.85
|10145.07
|Pfizer
|2188.00
|-0.26
|10010.10
|Ipca Labs.
|683.00
|0.47
|8619.46
|Wockhardt
|740.00
|-1.25
|8187.36
|Strides Shasun
|659.10
|-0.51
|5898.95
Pfizer Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pfizer Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.56%
|-3.90%
|-0.08%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-5.56%
|-5.00%
|-1.69%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|6.83%
|12.52%
|1.48%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|19.08%
|20.53%
|4.86%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|26.37%
|26.21%
|16.50%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|1.42%
|2.37%
|16.56%
|18.28%
Pfizer Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2175.40
|
|2190.40
|Week Low/High
|2150.20
|
|2271.00
|Month Low/High
|2150.20
|
|2355.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1625.00
|
|2365.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.00
|
|2724.00
Quick Links for Pfizer:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices