PFL Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 531769 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE600F01018
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 8.37 -0.44
(-4.99%)
OPEN

9.23

 HIGH

9.24

 LOW

8.37
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan PFL Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About PFL Infotech Ltd.

PFL Infotech Ltd

PLF Infotech Ltd., fromerly known as Pioneer Farms was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'86 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93. It was promoted by P Amresh Kumar, P Suresh Kumar, P Kishore Kumar and P Muralidhar. The company initially estasblished a parent farm and a hatchery unit in 1986-87 with 10,500 broiler parent birds and an installed hatchery capac...> More

PFL Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

PFL Infotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.17 0.15 13.33
Total Income 0.17 0.15 13.33
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.16 0.14 14.29
Net Profit 0.16 0.14 14.29
Equity Capital 7.48 7.48 -
> More on PFL Infotech Ltd Financials Results

PFL Infotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jointeca Edu. 7.00 0.00 7.01
Triton Corp. 0.34 3.03 6.80
AcroPetal Tech. 1.67 -4.57 6.49
PFL Infotech 8.37 -4.99 6.26
Tricom India 0.77 -4.94 6.10
Infronics Sys. 7.68 -4.95 6.09
Luminaire Tech. 0.20 0.00 5.88
> More on PFL Infotech Ltd Peer Group

PFL Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 76.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.52
> More on PFL Infotech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

PFL Infotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.63% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.72% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 28.97% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -41.26% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -97.62% NA 17.24% 19.01%

PFL Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.37
9.24
Week Low/High 7.48
9.24
Month Low/High 7.48
11.00
YEAR Low/High 2.97
16.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
825.00

