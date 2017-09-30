PFL Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 531769
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE600F01018
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|8.37
|
-0.44
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
9.23
|
HIGH
9.24
|
LOW
8.37
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|PFL Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.81
|VOLUME
|1651
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|2.97
|P/E
|11.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|8.37
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|9.22
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About PFL Infotech Ltd.
PLF Infotech Ltd., fromerly known as Pioneer Farms was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'86 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93. It was promoted by P Amresh Kumar, P Suresh Kumar, P Kishore Kumar and P Muralidhar. The company initially estasblished a parent farm and a hatchery unit in 1986-87 with 10,500 broiler parent birds and an installed hatchery capac...> More
PFL Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
Announcement
-
This Is To Inform You That A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Will Be Held On 10Th February 2018.
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
-
PFL Infotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.15
|13.33
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.15
|13.33
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|0.14
|14.29
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.14
|14.29
|Equity Capital
|7.48
|7.48
|-
PFL Infotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jointeca Edu.
|7.00
|0.00
|7.01
|Triton Corp.
|0.34
|3.03
|6.80
|AcroPetal Tech.
|1.67
|-4.57
|6.49
|PFL Infotech
|8.37
|-4.99
|6.26
|Tricom India
|0.77
|-4.94
|6.10
|Infronics Sys.
|7.68
|-4.95
|6.09
|Luminaire Tech.
|0.20
|0.00
|5.88
PFL Infotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.63%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.72%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|28.97%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-41.26%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-97.62%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
PFL Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.37
|
|9.24
|Week Low/High
|7.48
|
|9.24
|Month Low/High
|7.48
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.97
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|825.00
