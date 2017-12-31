PG Foils Ltd

PG Foils, promoted in the joint sector by the Prem group of industries and Rajasthan Industrial and Investment Corporation to set up an aluminium foil manufacturing plant. The company manufactures foils of various qualities and thicknesses -- tagger foil, pharma foils, laminated foils, blister foils from its 5000 MT pipalia facility at Rajasthan. Aluminium foils find a wide range of application...> More