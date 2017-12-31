PG Foils Ltd.
|BSE: 526747
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE078D01012
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|167.35
0.05
(0.03%)
OPEN
167.20
HIGH
184.00
LOW
165.75
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|PG Foils Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|167.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|167.30
|VOLUME
|2184
|52-Week high
|239.00
|52-Week low
|97.60
|P/E
|9.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|136
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|167.35
|Sell Qty
|14.00
|OPEN
|167.20
|CLOSE
|167.30
|VOLUME
|2184
|52-Week high
|239.00
|52-Week low
|97.60
|P/E
|9.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|136
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|167.35
|Sell Qty
|14.00
About PG Foils Ltd.
PG Foils, promoted in the joint sector by the Prem group of industries and Rajasthan Industrial and Investment Corporation to set up an aluminium foil manufacturing plant. The company manufactures foils of various qualities and thicknesses -- tagger foil, pharma foils, laminated foils, blister foils from its 5000 MT pipalia facility at Rajasthan. Aluminium foils find a wide range of application...> More
PG Foils Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|136
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.43
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.66
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|164.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.02
PG Foils Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|66.14
|56.42
|17.23
|Other Income
|2.01
|9.78
|-79.45
|Total Income
|68.14
|66.2
|2.93
|Total Expenses
|60.27
|56
|7.63
|Operating Profit
|7.88
|10.2
|-22.75
|Net Profit
|4.83
|6.28
|-23.09
|Equity Capital
|8.11
|8.11
|-
PG Foils Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manaksia
|52.40
|1.55
|343.48
|NILE
|699.10
|-3.83
|209.73
|Ess Dee Alumin.
|51.75
|-3.90
|165.86
|PG Foils
|167.35
|0.03
|135.72
|Maan Aluminium
|124.35
|-4.27
|84.06
|Sacheta Metals
|44.20
|-3.91
|83.71
|Shalimar Wires
|17.30
|-4.68
|65.05
PG Foils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
PG Foils Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.32%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.12%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.61%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|67.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|323.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
PG Foils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|165.75
|
|184.00
|Week Low/High
|163.10
|
|185.00
|Month Low/High
|163.10
|
|208.00
|YEAR Low/High
|97.60
|
|239.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|239.00
