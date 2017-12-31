JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » PG Foils Ltd

PG Foils Ltd.

BSE: 526747 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE078D01012
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 167.35 0.05
(0.03%)
OPEN

167.20

 HIGH

184.00

 LOW

165.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan PG Foils Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 167.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 167.30
VOLUME 2184
52-Week high 239.00
52-Week low 97.60
P/E 9.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 136
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 167.35
Sell Qty 14.00
OPEN 167.20
CLOSE 167.30
VOLUME 2184
52-Week high 239.00
52-Week low 97.60
P/E 9.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 136
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 167.35
Sell Qty 14.00

About PG Foils Ltd.

PG Foils Ltd

PG Foils, promoted in the joint sector by the Prem group of industries and Rajasthan Industrial and Investment Corporation to set up an aluminium foil manufacturing plant. The company manufactures foils of various qualities and thicknesses -- tagger foil, pharma foils, laminated foils, blister foils from its 5000 MT pipalia facility at Rajasthan. Aluminium foils find a wide range of application...> More

PG Foils Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   136
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.66
Book Value / Share () [*S] 164.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

PG Foils Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 66.14 56.42 17.23
Other Income 2.01 9.78 -79.45
Total Income 68.14 66.2 2.93
Total Expenses 60.27 56 7.63
Operating Profit 7.88 10.2 -22.75
Net Profit 4.83 6.28 -23.09
Equity Capital 8.11 8.11 -
> More on PG Foils Ltd Financials Results

PG Foils Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manaksia 52.40 1.55 343.48
NILE 699.10 -3.83 209.73
Ess Dee Alumin. 51.75 -3.90 165.86
PG Foils 167.35 0.03 135.72
Maan Aluminium 124.35 -4.27 84.06
Sacheta Metals 44.20 -3.91 83.71
Shalimar Wires 17.30 -4.68 65.05
> More on PG Foils Ltd Peer Group

PG Foils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.88
> More on PG Foils Ltd Share Holding Pattern

PG Foils Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.32% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.12% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.42% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.61% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 67.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 323.67% NA 17.24% 19.01%

PG Foils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 165.75
184.00
Week Low/High 163.10
185.00
Month Low/High 163.10
208.00
YEAR Low/High 97.60
239.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
239.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for PG Foils: