Phaarmasia Ltd.
|BSE: 523620
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE486I01016
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|37.55
|
-0.75
(-1.96%)
|
OPEN
38.10
|
HIGH
38.10
|
LOW
37.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Phaarmasia Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.30
|VOLUME
|1186
|52-Week high
|50.00
|52-Week low
|16.25
|P/E
|134.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|37.55
|Sell Qty
|30.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|134.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|38.10
|CLOSE
|38.30
|VOLUME
|1186
|52-Week high
|50.00
|52-Week low
|16.25
|P/E
|134.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|37.55
|Sell Qty
|30.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|134.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.65
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Phaarmasia Ltd.
Incorporated in 1981, PHAARMASIA LTD, is been engaged in processing and conversion of Liquid Orals and produces Tablets,creams and lotions. During the year 2000, the company has become a Sick Industrial Company under SICA and therefore the same is referred to BIFR....> More
Phaarmasia Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|134.11
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.37
Announcement
-
Rectification Of Discrepancy In Submission Of Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2017.
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
Phaarmasia Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.23
|5.7
|26.84
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.13
|23.08
|Total Income
|7.39
|5.83
|26.76
|Total Expenses
|7.12
|5.61
|26.92
|Operating Profit
|0.28
|0.22
|27.27
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Equity Capital
|6.83
|6.83
|-
Phaarmasia Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ortin Labs.
|18.75
|0.00
|31.76
|Medi Caps
|24.95
|7.54
|31.11
|Plethico Pharma.
|7.94
|-4.91
|27.05
|Phaarmasia
|37.55
|-1.96
|25.65
|ANG Lifesciences
|48.00
|-6.34
|24.86
|Godavari Drugs
|32.55
|-4.26
|24.51
|Sandu Pharma.
|33.60
|-2.75
|23.79
Phaarmasia Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Phaarmasia Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.63%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-20.78%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|27.72%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|84.52%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|104.63%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|247.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Phaarmasia Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.55
|
|38.10
|Week Low/High
|37.55
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|37.55
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.25
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|420.00
Quick Links for Phaarmasia:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices