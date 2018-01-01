JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Phaarmasia Ltd

Phaarmasia Ltd.

BSE: 523620 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE486I01016
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 37.55 -0.75
(-1.96%)
OPEN

38.10

 HIGH

38.10

 LOW

37.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Phaarmasia Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 38.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.30
VOLUME 1186
52-Week high 50.00
52-Week low 16.25
P/E 134.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 37.55
Sell Qty 30.00
OPEN 38.10
CLOSE 38.30
VOLUME 1186
52-Week high 50.00
52-Week low 16.25
P/E 134.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 37.55
Sell Qty 30.00

About Phaarmasia Ltd.

Phaarmasia Ltd

Incorporated in 1981, PHAARMASIA LTD, is been engaged in processing and conversion of Liquid Orals and produces Tablets,creams and lotions. During the year 2000, the company has become a Sick Industrial Company under SICA and therefore the same is referred to BIFR....> More

Phaarmasia Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 134.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Phaarmasia Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.23 5.7 26.84
Other Income 0.16 0.13 23.08
Total Income 7.39 5.83 26.76
Total Expenses 7.12 5.61 26.92
Operating Profit 0.28 0.22 27.27
Net Profit 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Equity Capital 6.83 6.83 -
> More on Phaarmasia Ltd Financials Results

Phaarmasia Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ortin Labs. 18.75 0.00 31.76
Medi Caps 24.95 7.54 31.11
Plethico Pharma. 7.94 -4.91 27.05
Phaarmasia 37.55 -1.96 25.65
ANG Lifesciences 48.00 -6.34 24.86
Godavari Drugs 32.55 -4.26 24.51
Sandu Pharma. 33.60 -2.75 23.79
> More on Phaarmasia Ltd Peer Group

Phaarmasia Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.45
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.31
> More on Phaarmasia Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Phaarmasia Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.63% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -20.78% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month 27.72% NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month 84.52% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year 104.63% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 247.36% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Phaarmasia Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.55
38.10
Week Low/High 37.55
41.00
Month Low/High 37.55
50.00
YEAR Low/High 16.25
50.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
420.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Phaarmasia: