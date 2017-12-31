You are here » Home
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524572
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE117D01018
|
BSE
13:59 | 19 Jan
|
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.71
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.71
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.25
|52-Week low
|2.54
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.71
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.17
|0.29
|-41.38
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.18
|0.29
|-37.93
|Total Expenses
|0.26
|0.28
|-7.14
|Operating Profit
|-0.08
|0.01
|-900
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-300
|Equity Capital
|3.36
|3.36
| -
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-12.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.71
|
|2.71
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.71
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.71
|YEAR Low/High
|2.54
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|43.00
