Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524572 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE117D01018
BSE 13:59 | 19 Jan Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 0.29 -41.38
Other Income -
Total Income 0.18 0.29 -37.93
Total Expenses 0.26 0.28 -7.14
Operating Profit -0.08 0.01 -900
Net Profit -0.08 -0.02 -300
Equity Capital 3.36 3.36 -
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Socrus Bio 0.48 0.00 1.54
Kabra Drugs 2.20 4.76 0.97
Raymed Labs 2.22 -4.72 0.95
Pharmaids Pharma 2.71 0.00 0.92
Hind.Bio Science 0.70 0.00 0.72
ABL Bio-Tech. 0.81 3.85 0.66
Triochem Product 17.40 1.75 0.43
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 91.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.16
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -12.86% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.71
2.71
Week Low/High 0.00
2.71
Month Low/High 0.00
2.71
YEAR Low/High 2.54
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
43.00

