Phoenix International Ltd.

BSE: 526481 Sector: Others
NSE: PHOENXINTL ISIN Code: INE245B01011
BSE 13:55 | 12 Mar 17.00 -0.25
(-1.45%)
OPEN

16.45

 HIGH

17.50

 LOW

16.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Phoenix International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Phoenix International Ltd.

Phoenix International Ltd

Phoenix International Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'87, Phoenix International (PIL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'88. It was promoted by D N Kalsi and Ajay Kalsi. PIL came out with a public issue in Apr.'94 to part-finance the setting up of manufacturing facilities for 8,40,000 pairs of synthetic footwear (sport shoes) at Ghaziabad. PIL has signed an agreement with Reebok Inter...

Phoenix International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Phoenix International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.04 9.49 16.33
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 11.04 9.53 15.84
Total Expenses 7.93 4.52 75.44
Operating Profit 3.1 5.01 -38.12
Net Profit 0.42 0.36 16.67
Equity Capital 16.79 16.79 -
Phoenix International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Superhouse Ltd 143.35 0.00 158.12
Super Tannery 5.56 -4.96 60.05
Lawreshwar Poly. 37.65 1.35 51.51
Phoenix Intl. 17.00 -1.45 28.54
Sarup Industries 62.50 -4.94 20.31
Mayur Leather 18.95 4.99 9.15
NB Footwear 6.00 0.00 8.10
Phoenix International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.18
Phoenix International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.73% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 6.25% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 23.82% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 47.31% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 55.96% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 102.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Phoenix International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.45
17.50
Week Low/High 15.75
19.00
Month Low/High 13.95
19.00
YEAR Low/High 8.60
20.00
All TIME Low/High 3.25
445.00

