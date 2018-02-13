You are here » Home
Phoenix International Ltd.
|BSE: 526481
|Sector: Others
|NSE: PHOENXINTL
|ISIN Code: INE245B01011
|
BSE
13:55 | 12 Mar
|
17.00
|
-0.25
(-1.45%)
|
OPEN
16.45
|
HIGH
17.50
|
LOW
16.45
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Phoenix International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.25
|VOLUME
|2381
|52-Week high
|19.59
|52-Week low
|8.60
|P/E
|20.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|17.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|17.45
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Phoenix International Ltd.
Phoenix International Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'87, Phoenix International (PIL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'88. It was promoted by D N Kalsi and Ajay Kalsi. PIL came out with a public issue in Apr.'94 to part-finance the setting up of manufacturing facilities for 8,40,000 pairs of synthetic footwear (sport shoes) at Ghaziabad. PIL has signed an agreement with Reebok Inter...> More
Phoenix International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Phoenix International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Phoenix International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.04
|9.49
|16.33
|Other Income
|
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|11.04
|9.53
|15.84
|Total Expenses
|7.93
|4.52
|75.44
|Operating Profit
|3.1
|5.01
|-38.12
|Net Profit
|0.42
|0.36
|16.67
|Equity Capital
|16.79
|16.79
| -
Phoenix International Ltd - Peer Group
Phoenix International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Phoenix International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.73%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|6.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|23.82%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|47.31%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|55.96%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|102.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Phoenix International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.45
|
|17.50
|Week Low/High
|15.75
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|13.95
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.60
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.25
|
|445.00
