Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.

BSE: 509084 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE107J01016
BSE LIVE 11:18 | 22 Feb 44.10 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

44.10

 HIGH

44.10

 LOW

44.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 44.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 44.10
VOLUME 44
52-Week high 44.10
52-Week low 13.77
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 82.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.77 -
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 1.79 -
Total Expenses 1.29 0.13 892.31
Operating Profit -1.28 1.66 -177.11
Net Profit -1.29 1.65 -178.18
Equity Capital 1.51 1.51 -
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Odyssey Corpn. 1.73 4.85 6.82
Malabar Trading 3.36 -4.82 6.75
Gowra Leasing 22.50 0.00 6.75
Skyline Ventures 21.50 1.90 6.66
Photon Capital 44.10 0.00 6.66
Banas Finance 5.82 -1.85 6.62
Trimurthi 8.00 0.00 6.48
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.40
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.26% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.36% -0.81%
3 Month NA NA 1.83% 1.02%
6 Month 133.95% NA 5.21% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.89% 16.17%
3 Year NA NA 16.95% 18.43%

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 44.10
44.10
Week Low/High 0.00
44.10
Month Low/High 44.10
44.00
YEAR Low/High 13.77
44.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
54.00

