Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.
|BSE: 509084
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE107J01016
|
BSE
LIVE
11:18 | 22 Feb
|
44.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
44.10
|
HIGH
44.10
|
LOW
44.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|44.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.10
|VOLUME
|44
|52-Week high
|44.10
|52-Week low
|13.77
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|44.10
|CLOSE
|44.10
|VOLUME
|44
|52-Week high
|44.10
|52-Week low
|13.77
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.66
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Photon Capital Advisors Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|1.77
|-
|Other Income
|
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|
|1.79
|-
|Total Expenses
|1.29
|0.13
|892.31
|Operating Profit
|-1.28
|1.66
|-177.11
|Net Profit
|-1.29
|1.65
|-178.18
|Equity Capital
|1.51
|1.51
| -
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - Peer Group
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.26%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.36%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.83%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|133.95%
|NA
|5.21%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.89%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.95%
|18.43%
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|44.10
|
|44.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|44.10
|Month Low/High
|44.10
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.77
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|54.00
Quick Links for Photon Capital Advisors: